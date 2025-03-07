New Passport Rules 2025 In India: Applying For Passport? Know These Changes First
The Central Government has introduced revised guidelines for the passport application process, which will come into effect upon their official publication in the Gazette. The Union Ministry of External Affairs announced the change on February 24, 2025, stating that it will come into effect upon its official publication in the Gazette.
New Passport Rules 2025 In India
The Central Government has introduced significant updates to India's passport application process, requiring birth certificates for individuals born on or after October 1, 2023. As part of the Passports (Amendment) Rules, 2025, this change seeks to streamline documentation and strengthen the authenticity of birth records.
What is the new Indian passport rule for 2025?
According to the updated regulations, individuals born on or after October 1, 2023, must provide a birth certificate as the only valid proof of their date of birth when applying for a passport. The certificate must be issued by the Registrar of Births and Deaths, the Municipal Corporation, or any other authorized body under the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969.
List of documents valid for individuals born before October 1, 2023:
- Transfer, school leaving, or Class 10 certificate. - PAN cards by the Income Tax Department. - Driving licence. - Extract of the service record of the applicant (only for government employees). - Voter ID card. - LIC policy bond.
In addition to the birth certificate requirement, the ministry has introduced several other updates related to residential address verification, a colour-coding system, parents' name details, and the expansion of Passport Seva Kendras.
Residential address: The passport's last page will no longer display the holder's residential address. Instead, a barcode will be incorporated, enabling immigration officials to access the information as needed.
Colour-coding system: The government plans to implement a colour-coding system for passports to distinguish different categories of holders. Government officials will be issued white passports, diplomats will receive red passports, while regular citizens will continue to have blue passports.
Removing parents' names: To protect personal privacy, passports will no longer include the names of the holders' parents. This change is particularly beneficial for individuals from single-parent or separated families.
In addition to these updates, the Central Government aims to expand Passport Seva Kendras nationwide to streamline and accelerate the passport application and verification process. The plan includes increasing the number of Kendras from 442 to 600 over the next five years.
