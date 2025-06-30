Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2924191https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/new-super-viruses-found-in-china-20-times-more-dangerous-than-covid-scientists-warn-of-possible-future-pandemic-2924191
NewsPhotosNew Super-Viruses Found In China: 20 Times More Dangerous Than COVID? Scientists Warn Of Possible Future Pandemic!
photoDetails

New Super-Viruses Found In China: 20 Times More Dangerous Than COVID? Scientists Warn Of Possible Future Pandemic!

Chinese researchers uncover 20 brand-new viruses in bats, some even deadlier than coronavirus, sparking global fears of another pandemic.

Updated:Jun 30, 2025, 10:36 AM IST
Follow Us

Covid in India

1/13
Covid in India

Just when the world began healing from the scars of the COVID-19 pandemic, a chilling new discovery has reignited global concern. Scientists in China have identified 20 brand-new viruses, some genetically similar to Nipah and Hendra, known to be far more lethal than the coronavirus. These viruses were found in bats and pose a potential threat to both animals and humans.

 

Follow Us

Study Uncovers Alarming Viral Diversity in Bats

2/13
Covid-19, Covid news, Covid, Corornavirus, Covid in India, China virus outbreak, new pandemic threat

A collaborative study by Chinese scientists and international researchers, recently published in PLOS Pathogens, analyzed kidney tissue samples from 142 bats across five locations in China’s Yunnan province, collected between 2017 and 2020. The result? The genetic sequencing unveiled 22 viral species, 20 of which were previously unknown to science.

Follow Us

Yunnan virus discovery

3/13
future pandemic warning, Nipah Hendra related virus, zoonotic virus China, virus in bats China

Even more alarming, two of the newly identified viruses belong to the Henipavirus family, the same category that includes Hendra and Nipah, which are highly fatal and have no specific treatments or vaccines for humans.

Follow Us

Echoes of Wuhan and COVID-19

4/13
future pandemic warning, Nipah Hendra related virus, zoonotic virus China, virus in bats China

The discovery is eerily reminiscent of 2019, when COVID-19 first emerged from Wuhan, allegedly linked to bats and wet markets. That pandemic left over 7 million people dead worldwide, crippled economies, and redefined daily life. Now, history may be preparing to repeat itself, unless this new warning is heeded in time.

Follow Us

Bats: Nature’s Virus Reservoirs

5/13
future pandemic warning, Nipah Hendra related virus, zoonotic virus China, virus in bats China

Bats have long been known as carriers of multiple pathogens, including rabies, SARS, and Ebola. In this recent study, along with the new viruses, scientists also detected a new species of bacteria and a parasitic organism called Klosiella yunnanensis. This supports the idea that bats could serve as "incubators" for viruses capable of jumping to humans, setting the stage for another zoonotic outbreak.

 

Follow Us

How Could These Viruses Spread?

6/13
20 new bat viruses, Yunnan virus discovery, super viruses in China, post-COVID health scare

Experts warn that these viruses could infect humans through bat urine contaminating fruits, water, or soil. Once in contact, humans or animals consuming the contaminated sources could become infected. Such transmission patterns resemble how Nipah virus outbreaks occurred in South Asia, where bat-contaminated date palm sap led to human fatalities.

Follow Us

What Symptoms Could They Cause?

7/13
20 new bat viruses, Yunnan virus discovery, super viruses in China, post-COVID health scare

The potential symptoms from these new viruses are terrifyingly similar to past pandemics:

1. Severe respiratory illness

2. Brain inflammation

3. Nervous system damage

4. Sudden death in extreme cases

Like COVID-19 and Nipah, these viruses can affect vital organs, with high fatality rates and limited treatment options.

Follow Us

No Outbreak Yet, But the Threat Is Real

8/13
20 new bat viruses, Yunnan virus discovery, super viruses in China, post-COVID health scare

Although no pandemic has yet emerged from these new viruses, scientists urge the global community not to downplay the findings. According to the study’s authors, early detection must be met with proactive global surveillance and health preparedness, as nature’s warning signals are becoming harder to ignore.

 

Follow Us

Time for the World to Wake Up Again

9/13
20 new bat viruses, Yunnan virus discovery, super viruses in China, post-COVID health scare

The discovery is a clear reminder: while we may have battled COVID-19, the war against future pandemics is far from over. Strengthening international health infrastructure, funding preventive research, and enforcing wildlife monitoring policies are the urgent needs of the hour.

 

Follow Us

Super viruses in China

10/13
Covid-19, Covid news, Covid, Corornavirus, Covid in India, China virus outbreak, new pandemic threat

Nature has thrown us yet another red flag, and this time, the world can’t afford to look away.

Follow Us

Virus in bats China

11/13
Covid-19, Covid news, Covid, Corornavirus, Covid in India, China virus outbreak, new pandemic threat

If these viruses go unchecked, the next pandemic could already be lurking in the shadows of China’s caves. The only question is: Will we act in time?

Follow Us

12/13
Covid-19, Covid news, Covid, Corornavirus, Covid in India, China virus outbreak, new pandemic threat

(Pic Credits: ANI, Freepik, AI-Image)

Follow Us

13/13
Covid-19, Covid news, Covid, Corornavirus, Covid in India, China virus outbreak, new pandemic threat

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)

 

Follow Us
COVID-19covid newscovidCorornavirusCovid in IndiaChina virus outbreaknew pandemic threat20 new bat virusesYunnan virus discoverysuper viruses in Chinapost-COVID health scarefuture pandemic warningNipah Hendra related viruszoonotic virus Chinavirus in bats China
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Top 7 Bollywood Movies With Most Songs
Top 7 Bollywood Films With Most Songs: Not Rockstar Or Gully Boy—THIS 1932 Classic Holds The World Record With 71 Tracks
camera icon10
title
snake-eating birds
Sky Vs Serpent: Meet The 10 Birds Of World That Hunt And Eat Snakes Like Pros
camera icon8
title
Dangerous Birds
Deadly Beaks Behind Beautiful Feathers: 8 Birds That Are Dangerous Than They Look
camera icon12
title
Monthly Numerology Predictions
Monthly Numerology Horoscope For July 2025: All Numbers, Check Predictions For Love, Finance, Health & More
camera icon10
title
monsoon animals
When It Rains, They Rejoice: 10 Animals That Love Monsoon Season
NEWS ON ONE CLICK