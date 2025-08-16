Advertisement
NewsPhotosNew Traditions: How Young Indians Are Reinventing Festival Celebrations
New Traditions: How Young Indians Are Reinventing Festival Celebrations

India celebrates several festivals a year and they are all about family and traditions. However, with time-evolving and the younger generation is now reinventing the styles to celebrate the festivities. The lifestyles and digital influence has brought about a lot of awareness about sustainability. So here are some eco-friendly rituals to tech-driven gatherings that the young Indians are using to celebrate festivals: 

Updated:Aug 16, 2025, 01:42 PM IST
Eco-Friendly Practices

1/11
Eco-Friendly Practices

Use of clay Lord Ganesha idols, seed-rakhis, and plastic-free decorations are becoming common practice amongst youngsters.

Minimalist Celebrations

2/11
Minimalist Celebrations

While many families like celebrating grand festivities some urban households and young Indians are opting for intimate gatherings instead.

Digital Celebrations

3/11
Digital Celebrations

Youngsters many times have to leave home and live far away from home for jobs and may not always be able to travel home and thus, they are adopting virtual celebrations to celebrate with family and friends.

Virtual Gifting

4/11
Virtual Gifting

E-vouchers, digital wallets, and online subscriptions are becoming the new gifting system and replacing traditional gifts.

Community Service

5/11
Community Service

Another trend that has gained momentum is people are donating food, clothes, and money during festivals.

Fusion Dishes

6/11
Fusion Dishes

Modern recipes with festive twists—like millet-based sweets—are also gaining popularity amongst youngsters and health conscious people.

Destination Festivals

7/11
Destination Festivals

Families are even traveling together to celebrate in unique cultural spots rather than at home.

Sustainable Fashion

8/11
Sustainable Fashion

Sustainable fashion made with recycled fabrics, handlooms, and re-wearing heirloom clothing is also a trend.

Inclusive Celebrations

9/11
Inclusive Celebrations

Offices, schools, and housing societies are creating spaces to celebrate festivals together.

Social Media Sharing

10/11
Social Media Sharing

Festivals are being documented and shared on Instagram, YouTube, and reels, turning traditions into moments.

Credits

11/11
Credits

Photo Credits: All Representational Images/ Freepik

religious festivals India 2025India Festival
