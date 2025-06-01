Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2909188https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/new-war-machines-incoming-indias-upcoming-weapons-set-to-redraw-regional-power-lines-vs-china-pak-axis-2909188
NewsPhotosNew War Machines Incoming: India's Upcoming Weapons Set To Redraw Regional Power Lines vs China-Pak Axis
photoDetails

New War Machines Incoming: India's Upcoming Weapons Set To Redraw Regional Power Lines vs China-Pak Axis

India Showcases Defence Might: In the last 10 years, India's defence industry has surged multiple folds with the country exporting weapons/equipment worth Rs 23,622 crore in the FY 2024-25. The export is all set to rise with the recent real-time war testing against Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. While defence export has been a key achievement of the government, there has been an emphasis on Make in India as well. 

 

Updated:Jun 01, 2025, 09:52 AM IST
Follow Us

Testing Military Might

1/7
Testing Military Might

In the recent Operation Sindoor against terrorists and Pakistani aggression, the indigenous weapons included air defence system and drones. India is advancing several major defence projects to enhance its military capabilities and achieve greater self-reliance. Here are five significant upcoming defence initiatives:

Follow Us

1. Project Kusha

2/7
1. Project Kusha

Project Kusha is an ambitious program by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to develop a long-range surface-to-air missile system, comparable to the Russian S-400 or S-500. The system will feature multiple interceptor variants with ranges of 150 km (M1), 250 km (M2), and 350 km (M3). Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is collaborating with DRDO on this project. 

Follow Us

2. Project 77

3/7
2. Project 77

Under Project 77, India plans to construct six nuclear-powered attack submarines to bolster its underwater combat capabilities. The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) has approved the construction of the first two submarines, which will be built at the Ship Building Centre in Visakhapatnam. These submarines will feature a 190 MW pressurized light-water reactor and are expected to be inducted into service by the mid-2030s.

Follow Us

3. Fifth-Gen Jet

4/7
3. Fifth-Gen Jet

India's Defence Ministry has approved the development of a fifth-generation twin-engine stealth fighter jet to modernize the Indian Air Force's fleet. The Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) will lead the project, seeking industry partners for prototyping. This initiative aims to enhance India's air combat capabilities amid regional tensions and reduce reliance on foreign aircraft. 

Follow Us

4. FRCV Battle Tank

5/7
4. FRCV Battle Tank

The Future Ready Combat Vehicle (FRCV) program, also known as Project Ranjeet, aims to develop a next-generation main battle tank to replace the Indian Army's aging T-72 fleet. Approximately 1,770 units are planned for induction in three phases. The new platform will serve as a base for various variants, including bridge-laying tanks, self-propelled artillery, and combat engineering vehicles. 

Follow Us

5. Project 17B Stealth Frigates

6/7
5. Project 17B Stealth Frigates

Project 17B involves the construction of 7 to 8 advanced stealth guided-missile frigates for the Indian Navy. These ships will feature enhanced firepower, indigenous radar systems, and improved stealth capabilities. Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) are the leading contenders for building these vessels, which are expected to significantly boost India's maritime strength. 

Follow Us

Agni-BrahMos Duo

7/7
Agni-BrahMos Duo

These projects reflect India's commitment to strengthening its defence infrastructure through Indigenous development and strategic collaborations. While India is also working on the next generation of Brahmos and Agni missiles, rivals like China and Pakistan will be monitoring the developments closely. 

Follow Us
IndiaPakistanChinadefence news
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Miss World winner
From Surviving Breast Surgery At 16 To Making History: Meet Opal Suchata Chuangsri, Miss World 2025
camera icon12
title
IPL 2025
IPL 2025 Qualifier 2: Mumbai Indians' Predicted Playing XI Against Punjab Kings; Richard Gleeson OUT, Deepak Chahar IN; This Bowler To Come As Impact Player
camera icon7
title
Rohit Sharma
Most Sixes In IPL History: Rohit Sharma Emulates Chris Gayle; Check List Featuring Top 7 Batters
camera icon13
title
WEEKLY HEALTH HOROSCOPE
Weekly Health Horoscope For June 1-8: You’re Feeling Strong But May Neglect Sleep, Check Your Health TIP For The Week
camera icon8
title
Miss World 2025
As Nandini Gupta Eyes The Miss World Crown, A Look At India’s Global Beauty Queens
NEWS ON ONE CLICK