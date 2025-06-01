New War Machines Incoming: India's Upcoming Weapons Set To Redraw Regional Power Lines vs China-Pak Axis
India Showcases Defence Might: In the last 10 years, India's defence industry has surged multiple folds with the country exporting weapons/equipment worth Rs 23,622 crore in the FY 2024-25. The export is all set to rise with the recent real-time war testing against Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. While defence export has been a key achievement of the government, there has been an emphasis on Make in India as well.
Testing Military Might
In the recent Operation Sindoor against terrorists and Pakistani aggression, the indigenous weapons included air defence system and drones. India is advancing several major defence projects to enhance its military capabilities and achieve greater self-reliance. Here are five significant upcoming defence initiatives:
1. Project Kusha
Project Kusha is an ambitious program by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to develop a long-range surface-to-air missile system, comparable to the Russian S-400 or S-500. The system will feature multiple interceptor variants with ranges of 150 km (M1), 250 km (M2), and 350 km (M3). Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is collaborating with DRDO on this project.
2. Project 77
Under Project 77, India plans to construct six nuclear-powered attack submarines to bolster its underwater combat capabilities. The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) has approved the construction of the first two submarines, which will be built at the Ship Building Centre in Visakhapatnam. These submarines will feature a 190 MW pressurized light-water reactor and are expected to be inducted into service by the mid-2030s.
3. Fifth-Gen Jet
India's Defence Ministry has approved the development of a fifth-generation twin-engine stealth fighter jet to modernize the Indian Air Force's fleet. The Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) will lead the project, seeking industry partners for prototyping. This initiative aims to enhance India's air combat capabilities amid regional tensions and reduce reliance on foreign aircraft.
4. FRCV Battle Tank
The Future Ready Combat Vehicle (FRCV) program, also known as Project Ranjeet, aims to develop a next-generation main battle tank to replace the Indian Army's aging T-72 fleet. Approximately 1,770 units are planned for induction in three phases. The new platform will serve as a base for various variants, including bridge-laying tanks, self-propelled artillery, and combat engineering vehicles.
5. Project 17B Stealth Frigates
Project 17B involves the construction of 7 to 8 advanced stealth guided-missile frigates for the Indian Navy. These ships will feature enhanced firepower, indigenous radar systems, and improved stealth capabilities. Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) are the leading contenders for building these vessels, which are expected to significantly boost India's maritime strength.
Agni-BrahMos Duo
These projects reflect India's commitment to strengthening its defence infrastructure through Indigenous development and strategic collaborations. While India is also working on the next generation of Brahmos and Agni missiles, rivals like China and Pakistan will be monitoring the developments closely.
