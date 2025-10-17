From Alien Signals To Hidden Planets: Nine Of The Most Mysterious Objects In Universe That Baffle Scientists

7 / 9

The Wow! Signal Source

On August 15, 1977, a radio telescope detected a powerful 72-second signal originating from the direction of Sagittarius. Astronomer Jerry Ehman famously circled the printout and wrote “Wow!”—giving the signal its name. The narrowband transmission exhibited characteristics consistent with potential extraterrestrial communication. However, despite decades of follow-up observations, the signal has never been repeated, leaving its origin one of the greatest mysteries in SETI history.