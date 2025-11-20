Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2987389https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/nitish-kumar-takes-oath-for-10th-time-meet-india-s-longest-serving-chief-ministers-2987389
NewsPhotosNitish Kumar Takes Oath For 10th Time: Meet India’s Longest-Serving Chief Ministers
photoDetails

Nitish Kumar Takes Oath For 10th Time: Meet India’s Longest-Serving Chief Ministers

JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar was sworn in as Bihar’s chief minister for a record 10th time as the NDA returned to power. With nearly 20 years in office, he remains the state’s longest-serving CM and joins the list of India’s longest-serving chief ministers alongside Pawan Kumar Chamling, Naveen Patnaik, and more. Scroll down to check the list.

Updated:Nov 20, 2025, 02:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Nitish Kumar (Bihar)

1/8
Nitish Kumar (Bihar)

JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar took oath as chief minister for a record 10th time on Thursday. The swearing-in ceremony was held at the historic Gandhi Maidan in Patna, a day after he staked claim to form the new government. On Wednesday, Nitish Kumar was unanimously elected as the leader of the NDA legislature party in Bihar, while Samrat Choudhary was chosen as the leader of the BJP legislature party.

Nitish Kumar is the longest-serving chief minister of Bihar, leading the state for nearly 20 years across multiple terms. Except for a short break in 2014, he has been in office since 2005 and is now set to take oath for a record 10th time.

 

Follow Us

Pawan Kumar Chamling (Sikkim)

2/8
Pawan Kumar Chamling (Sikkim)

Pawan Kumar Chamling holds the record for the longest-serving CM in India. He remained in power for 24 years and 165 days, serving from December 12, 1994 to May 26, 2019, after winning five consecutive elections with the Sikkim Democratic Front.

 

Follow Us

Naveen Patnaik (Odisha)

3/8
Naveen Patnaik (Odisha)

Naveen Patnaik served as the chief minister of Odisha for over 20 years, first taking office in 2000. His long tenure came to an end after the 2024 Assembly elections, where the BJP secured a majority.

 

Follow Us

Jyoti Basu (West Bengal)

4/8
Jyoti Basu (West Bengal)

CPI(M) leader Jyoti Basu was chief minister of West Bengal for more than 23 years, from June 1977 to November 2000. He is one of India’s most influential Left leaders and famously declined the offer to become the Prime Minister.

 

Follow Us

Gegong Apang (Arunachal Pradesh)

5/8
Gegong Apang (Arunachal Pradesh)

Gegong Apang served as chief minister for nearly 23 years across two terms. His first stint lasted from 1980 to 1999, and he returned to office again from 2003 to 2007.

 

Follow Us

Lal Thanhawla (Mizoram)

6/8
Lal Thanhawla (Mizoram)

Congress leader Lal Thanhawla served three separate terms as chief minister of Mizoram and remains one of the longest-serving political leaders from the Northeast.

 

Follow Us

Virbhadra Singh (Himachal Pradesh)

7/8
Virbhadra Singh (Himachal Pradesh)

Virbhadra Singh of the Congress served multiple terms as chief minister starting in 1983, making him the longest-serving CM of Himachal Pradesh with over two decades in office.

 

Follow Us

Manik Sarkar (Tripura)

8/8
Manik Sarkar (Tripura)

Manik Sarkar, from the CPI(M), was chief minister of Tripura for four straight terms, governing from March 1998 to March 2018.

(Inputs: Media Reports) (Photo Credits- IANS & X)

Follow Us
Nitish KumarBihar CMNDA BiharLongest-serving CMsChief Ministers of IndiaPawan Kumar ChamlingNaveen PatnaikJyoti BasuGegong ApangIndian politicsBihar government formationcm oath ceremony
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Miss Universe 2025
Miss Universe 2025: When And Where To Watch Manika Vishwakarma Compete For Crown — Know Correct Streaming Details For India
camera icon10
title
Indian Railways
India’s 10 Cleanest Railway Stations: Spotless Platforms, Smart Facilities, Happy Passengers
camera icon7
title
International Men's Day
International Men’s Day: Meet Top 7 Indian Men Who Are Global Icons
camera icon12
title
IPL 2026 captains
Meet Confirmed Captains Of RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction - Check In Pics
camera icon12
title
E-passport
e-Passport With RFID Biometrics Launched In India: No More Hassle For Passports Now; Check Security Features, Benefits, How To Apply