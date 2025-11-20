Nitish Kumar Takes Oath For 10th Time: Meet India’s Longest-Serving Chief Ministers
JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar was sworn in as Bihar’s chief minister for a record 10th time as the NDA returned to power. With nearly 20 years in office, he remains the state’s longest-serving CM and joins the list of India’s longest-serving chief ministers alongside Pawan Kumar Chamling, Naveen Patnaik, and more. Scroll down to check the list.
Nitish Kumar (Bihar)
JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar took oath as chief minister for a record 10th time on Thursday. The swearing-in ceremony was held at the historic Gandhi Maidan in Patna, a day after he staked claim to form the new government. On Wednesday, Nitish Kumar was unanimously elected as the leader of the NDA legislature party in Bihar, while Samrat Choudhary was chosen as the leader of the BJP legislature party.
Nitish Kumar is the longest-serving chief minister of Bihar, leading the state for nearly 20 years across multiple terms. Except for a short break in 2014, he has been in office since 2005 and is now set to take oath for a record 10th time.
Pawan Kumar Chamling (Sikkim)
Pawan Kumar Chamling holds the record for the longest-serving CM in India. He remained in power for 24 years and 165 days, serving from December 12, 1994 to May 26, 2019, after winning five consecutive elections with the Sikkim Democratic Front.
Naveen Patnaik (Odisha)
Naveen Patnaik served as the chief minister of Odisha for over 20 years, first taking office in 2000. His long tenure came to an end after the 2024 Assembly elections, where the BJP secured a majority.
Jyoti Basu (West Bengal)
CPI(M) leader Jyoti Basu was chief minister of West Bengal for more than 23 years, from June 1977 to November 2000. He is one of India’s most influential Left leaders and famously declined the offer to become the Prime Minister.
Gegong Apang (Arunachal Pradesh)
Gegong Apang served as chief minister for nearly 23 years across two terms. His first stint lasted from 1980 to 1999, and he returned to office again from 2003 to 2007.
Lal Thanhawla (Mizoram)
Congress leader Lal Thanhawla served three separate terms as chief minister of Mizoram and remains one of the longest-serving political leaders from the Northeast.
Virbhadra Singh (Himachal Pradesh)
Virbhadra Singh of the Congress served multiple terms as chief minister starting in 1983, making him the longest-serving CM of Himachal Pradesh with over two decades in office.
Manik Sarkar (Tripura)
Manik Sarkar, from the CPI(M), was chief minister of Tripura for four straight terms, governing from March 1998 to March 2018.
(Inputs: Media Reports) (Photo Credits- IANS & X)
