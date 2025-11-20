Nitish Kumar Takes Oath For 10th Time: Meet India’s Longest-Serving Chief Ministers

1 / 8

JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar took oath as chief minister for a record 10th time on Thursday. The swearing-in ceremony was held at the historic Gandhi Maidan in Patna, a day after he staked claim to form the new government. On Wednesday, Nitish Kumar was unanimously elected as the leader of the NDA legislature party in Bihar, while Samrat Choudhary was chosen as the leader of the BJP legislature party.

Nitish Kumar is the longest-serving chief minister of Bihar, leading the state for nearly 20 years across multiple terms. Except for a short break in 2014, he has been in office since 2005 and is now set to take oath for a record 10th time.