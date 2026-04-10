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NewsPhotosNo fangs needed: These 5 clever snakes use mind games, not venom, to trick enemies
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No fangs needed: These 5 clever snakes use mind games, not venom, to trick enemies

Snakes are often seen as symbols of fear, but their survival tricks go far beyond strength or venom. Some species use smart defence moves, fake deaths, heat sensing and perfect disguise to escape danger or catch prey. Here are five snakes that depend more on brain than brute force, each with a survival skill that feels almost unreal.

 

(Disclaimer: This information is based on general knowledge. Zee News does not verify it.)

Updated:Apr 10, 2026, 10:35 AM IST
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Nature’s silent tricksters

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Nature’s silent tricksters

Snakes don’t always depend on power. Many of their species survive by using clever tricks that confuse enemies and help them escape in seconds. From pretending to be dead to blending into their surroundings, these reptiles use smart survival tactics instead of direct fights. (Photo: Reuters)

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The drama king snake

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The Hognose snake turns survival into a performance. When threatened, it first tries to look dangerous by spreading its body. If that fails, it flips over, opens its mouth and even releases a foul smell while pretending to be dead. This act is so convincing that predators often leave it alone and move away. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

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The copycat defender

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The Scarlet King snake has no venom, but it still survives in dangerous surroundings by copying the look of the coral snake. Known as Batesian mimicry, this trick makes predators think it is dangerous and help it stay safe without using any poison at all. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

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The silent hunter with sensors

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The Boa Constrictor does not rush its kill. It uses special sensors in its body to detect the heartbeat of its prey. Once it locks on, it tightens its grip and waits until the heartbeat stops before releasing. This method helps it save energy while hunting. (Photo: Reuters)

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Heat vision expert

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The Rattlesnake uses special pits between its eyes and nose that work like thermal detectors. These sensors can pick up tiny temperature changes, even as small as 0.003°C. This allows it to find prey even in complete darkness without missing its target. (Photo: Reuters)

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Precision spitter

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The Spitting Cobra has a sharp defence system. It can aim venom directly into the eyes of a threat by tracking movement. The venom causes strong irritation and temporary blindness, giving the snake enough time to escape. (Photo: National Geographic)

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Giant with a warning signal

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The King Cobra is one of the longest venomous snakes in the world, growing up to nearly 5.85 metres. When it senses danger, it lifts a large part of its body and spreads its hood to scare off threats. Even though it has powerful venom, it often prefers to avoid fighting and uses warning displays instead. (Photo: Reuters)

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