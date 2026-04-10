No fangs needed: These 5 clever snakes use mind games, not venom, to trick enemies

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Snakes are often seen as symbols of fear, but their survival tricks go far beyond strength or venom. Some species use smart defence moves, fake deaths, heat sensing and perfect disguise to escape danger or catch prey. Here are five snakes that depend more on brain than brute force, each with a survival skill that feels almost unreal.

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