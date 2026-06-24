/No NEET? No Problem: Top 7 government jobs Biology students can pursue without a medical degree

For many Biology students, clearing the NEET is often seen as the gateway to a successful career. However, not qualifying for NEET or choosing not to pursue medicine does not mean the end of promising career opportunities. With the government sector offering thousands of vacancies every year across research, agriculture, forestry, healthcare administration, environmental sciences, and public services, Biology students have multiple career options that do not require an MBBS degree. Here are some of the top government jobs Biology students can explore without appearing for or qualifying NEET.
Eligibility: Bachelor's degree with subjects including Botany, Zoology, Agriculture, Forestry, or related disciplines.
Recruitment Process: UPSC Civil Services Examination
Salary: Rs 56,100–1,77,500 per month (Level 10 and above)
Job Roles: Forest Officer, Wildlife Conservator, Environmental Administrator, Forest Division Manager
Eligibility: BSc Agriculture, Agricultural Sciences, or related disciplines
Recruitment Process: State Public Service Commission examinations
Salary: Rs 35,000–60,000 per month (varies by state)
Job Roles: Agricultural Extension Officer, Field Officer, Farm Development Advisor
Eligibility: BSc in Biology, Life Sciences, Microbiology, Biotechnology, or related subjects
Recruitment Process: SSC examinations
Salary: Rs 35,000–55,000 per month
Job Roles: Laboratory Assistant, Scientific Assistant, Research Support Officer
Eligibility: Degree in Food Technology, Biotechnology, Microbiology, Biochemistry, Agriculture, Veterinary Sciences, or related disciplines.
Recruitment Process: State Public Service Commissions and Food Safety Departments
Salary: Rs 45,000–70,000 per month
Job Roles: Food Inspector, Food Safety Officer, Quality Control Officer
Eligibility: BSc, MSc, or higher qualifications depending on the post
Salary: Rs 30,000–80,000 per month
Job Roles: Project Assistant, Junior Research Fellow, Research Associate, Laboratory Scientist
Eligibility: BSc Biology, Life Sciences, Public Health, or related disciplines
Salary: Rs 30,000–70,000 per month
Job Roles: Health Educator, Epidemiology Assistant, Programme Coordinator, Public Health Officer