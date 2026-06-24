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No NEET? No Problem: Top 7 government jobs Biology students can pursue without a medical degree

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jun 24, 2026, 02:13 PM IST|Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 02:13 PM IST
For many Biology students, clearing the NEET is often seen as the gateway to a successful career. However, not qualifying for NEET or choosing not to pursue medicine does not mean the end of promising career opportunities. With the government sector offering thousands of vacancies every year across research, agriculture, forestry, healthcare administration, environmental sciences, and public services, Biology students have multiple career options that do not require an MBBS degree. Here are some of the top government jobs Biology students can explore without appearing for or qualifying NEET.

For many Biology students, clearing the NEET is often seen as the gateway to a successful career. However, not qualifying for NEET or choosing not to pursue medicine does not mean the end of promising career opportunities. With the government sector offering thousands of vacancies every year across research, agriculture, forestry, healthcare administration, environmental sciences, and public services, Biology students have multiple career options that do not require an MBBS degree. Here are some of the top government jobs Biology students can explore without appearing for or qualifying NEET.

 

Indian Forest Service (IFS)1/6

Indian Forest Service (IFS)

Eligibility: Bachelor's degree with subjects including Botany, Zoology, Agriculture, Forestry, or related disciplines.

Recruitment Process: UPSC Civil Services Examination

Salary: Rs 56,100–1,77,500 per month (Level 10 and above)

Job Roles: Forest Officer, Wildlife Conservator, Environmental Administrator, Forest Division Manager

Agriculture Development Officer (ADO)2/6

Agriculture Development Officer (ADO)

Eligibility: BSc Agriculture, Agricultural Sciences, or related disciplines

Recruitment Process: State Public Service Commission examinations

Salary: Rs 35,000–60,000 per month (varies by state)

Job Roles: Agricultural Extension Officer, Field Officer, Farm Development Advisor

SSC Scientific Assistant3/6

SSC Scientific Assistant

Eligibility: BSc in Biology, Life Sciences, Microbiology, Biotechnology, or related subjects

Recruitment Process: SSC examinations

Salary: Rs 35,000–55,000 per month

Job Roles: Laboratory Assistant, Scientific Assistant, Research Support Officer

Food Safety Officer (FSO)4/6

Food Safety Officer (FSO)

Eligibility: Degree in Food Technology, Biotechnology, Microbiology, Biochemistry, Agriculture, Veterinary Sciences, or related disciplines.

Recruitment Process: State Public Service Commissions and Food Safety Departments

Salary: Rs 45,000–70,000 per month

Job Roles: Food Inspector, Food Safety Officer, Quality Control Officer

Government Research Institutions5/6

Government Research Institutions

Eligibility: BSc, MSc, or higher qualifications depending on the post

Salary: Rs 30,000–80,000 per month

Job Roles: Project Assistant, Junior Research Fellow, Research Associate, Laboratory Scientist

State Health Department Jobs6/6

State Health Department Jobs

Eligibility: BSc Biology, Life Sciences, Public Health, or related disciplines

Salary: Rs 30,000–70,000 per month

Job Roles: Health Educator, Epidemiology Assistant, Programme Coordinator, Public Health Officer

 

TAGS:
government jobs for biology students in india

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