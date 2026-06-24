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No NEET? No Problem: Top 7 government jobs Biology students can pursue without a medical degree

Written By Simran Akhouri Published: Jun 24, 2026, 02:13 PM IST | Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 02:13 PM IST join share

For many Biology students, clearing the NEET is often seen as the gateway to a successful career. However, not qualifying for NEET or choosing not to pursue medicine does not mean the end of promising career opportunities. With the government sector offering thousands of vacancies every year across research, agriculture, forestry, healthcare administration, environmental sciences, and public services, Biology students have multiple career options that do not require an MBBS degree. Here are some of the top government jobs Biology students can explore without appearing for or qualifying NEET.

For many Biology students, clearing the NEET is often seen as the gateway to a successful career. However, not qualifying for NEET or choosing not to pursue medicine does not mean the end of promising career opportunities. With the government sector offering thousands of vacancies every year across research, agriculture, forestry, healthcare administration, environmental sciences, and public services, Biology students have multiple career options that do not require an MBBS degree. Here are some of the top government jobs Biology students can explore without appearing for or qualifying NEET.

1 /6 Indian Forest Service (IFS) Eligibility: Bachelor's degree with subjects including Botany, Zoology, Agriculture, Forestry, or related disciplines. Recruitment Process: UPSC Civil Services Examination Salary: Rs 56,100–1,77,500 per month (Level 10 and above) Job Roles: Forest Officer, Wildlife Conservator, Environmental Administrator, Forest Division Manager

2 /6 Agriculture Development Officer (ADO) Eligibility: BSc Agriculture, Agricultural Sciences, or related disciplines Recruitment Process: State Public Service Commission examinations Salary: Rs 35,000–60,000 per month (varies by state) Job Roles: Agricultural Extension Officer, Field Officer, Farm Development Advisor

3 /6 SSC Scientific Assistant Eligibility: BSc in Biology, Life Sciences, Microbiology, Biotechnology, or related subjects Recruitment Process: SSC examinations Salary: Rs 35,000–55,000 per month Job Roles: Laboratory Assistant, Scientific Assistant, Research Support Officer

4 /6 Food Safety Officer (FSO) Eligibility: Degree in Food Technology, Biotechnology, Microbiology, Biochemistry, Agriculture, Veterinary Sciences, or related disciplines. Recruitment Process: State Public Service Commissions and Food Safety Departments Salary: Rs 45,000–70,000 per month Job Roles: Food Inspector, Food Safety Officer, Quality Control Officer

5 /6 Government Research Institutions Eligibility: BSc, MSc, or higher qualifications depending on the post Salary: Rs 30,000–80,000 per month Job Roles: Project Assistant, Junior Research Fellow, Research Associate, Laboratory Scientist