Not F-16, Su-30 or F-35 — This Fighter Jet Dominates as the World’s Best-Selling
The Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-21 is the most sold (most produced) fighter jet of all time. Since its first flight in 1955, over 11,000 MiG-21s have been built, making it the world's most common jet-powered military aircraft and the top-selling fighter jet in history.
Record-Breaking Production Numbers
The Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-21 holds the record as the most sold fighter jet of all time, with over 11,000 units produced since its first flight in 1955. This makes it the most common jet-powered military aircraft ever built.
International Manufacturing Footprint
While most MiG-21s were built in the Soviet Union, licensed production also took place in countries like India (by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited) and Czechoslovakia, reflecting its global reach.
Global Operator Base
The MiG-21 served with around 60 air forces worldwide, including major operators such as India, Russia, China, and Vietnam. Its widespread export made it one of the most globally recognized fighter jets.
Aviation Milestones and Longevity
The MiG-21 is notable not only for its production numbers but also for its long production run, from 1959 to 1985 in the USSR and even later in China. It was the most produced supersonic jet in history.
Affordability and Maintenance Simplicity
Affordability and ease of maintenance made the MiG-21 especially attractive to developing countries with limited defense budgets, contributing to its widespread adoption.
Pioneering Role in Indian Air Force
The MiG-21 was the first supersonic fighter jet to enter service with the Indian Air Force in 1964 and served as the backbone of the IAF for decades.
Wide Range of Variants
The MiG-21 was produced in over 30 different variants, including single-seat fighters, two-seat trainers, and specialized reconnaissance models, showcasing its adaptability.
Combat-Proven Across Conflicts
The MiG-21 saw extensive combat service in conflicts such as the Vietnam War, the Indo-Pakistani wars, and various Middle Eastern and African conflicts, proving its versatility and effectiveness.
Enduring Service Life
Even after more than 60 years, some MiG-21s remain in active service in several countries, a testament to their robust design and adaptability.
Controversial Safety Record
Despite its success, the MiG-21 earned nicknames like "flying coffin" and "widow maker" due to a high accident rate, particularly in India, where over 350 of the 793 inducted aircraft were lost in crashes.
Trending Photos