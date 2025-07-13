Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2931350https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/no-rev/not-f-16-su-30-or-f-35-this-fighter-jet-dominates-as-the-world-s-best-selling-2931350
NewsPhotosNot F-16, Su-30 or F-35 — This Fighter Jet Dominates as the World’s Best-Selling
photoDetails

Not F-16, Su-30 or F-35 — This Fighter Jet Dominates as the World’s Best-Selling

The Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-21 is the most sold (most produced) fighter jet of all time. Since its first flight in 1955, over 11,000 MiG-21s have been built, making it the world's most common jet-powered military aircraft and the top-selling fighter jet in history.

Updated:Jul 13, 2025, 07:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Record-Breaking Production Numbers

1/10
Record-Breaking Production Numbers

The Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-21 holds the record as the most sold fighter jet of all time, with over 11,000 units produced since its first flight in 1955. This makes it the most common jet-powered military aircraft ever built.

 

Follow Us

International Manufacturing Footprint

2/10
International Manufacturing Footprint

While most MiG-21s were built in the Soviet Union, licensed production also took place in countries like India (by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited) and Czechoslovakia, reflecting its global reach.

 

Follow Us

Global Operator Base

3/10
Global Operator Base

The MiG-21 served with around 60 air forces worldwide, including major operators such as India, Russia, China, and Vietnam. Its widespread export made it one of the most globally recognized fighter jets.

 

Follow Us

Aviation Milestones and Longevity

4/10
Aviation Milestones and Longevity

The MiG-21 is notable not only for its production numbers but also for its long production run, from 1959 to 1985 in the USSR and even later in China. It was the most produced supersonic jet in history.

 

Follow Us

Affordability and Maintenance Simplicity

5/10
Affordability and Maintenance Simplicity

Affordability and ease of maintenance made the MiG-21 especially attractive to developing countries with limited defense budgets, contributing to its widespread adoption.

 

Follow Us

Pioneering Role in Indian Air Force

6/10
Pioneering Role in Indian Air Force

The MiG-21 was the first supersonic fighter jet to enter service with the Indian Air Force in 1964 and served as the backbone of the IAF for decades.

 

Follow Us

Wide Range of Variants

7/10
Wide Range of Variants

The MiG-21 was produced in over 30 different variants, including single-seat fighters, two-seat trainers, and specialized reconnaissance models, showcasing its adaptability.

 

Follow Us

Combat-Proven Across Conflicts

8/10
Combat-Proven Across Conflicts

The MiG-21 saw extensive combat service in conflicts such as the Vietnam War, the Indo-Pakistani wars, and various Middle Eastern and African conflicts, proving its versatility and effectiveness.

 

Follow Us

Enduring Service Life

9/10
Enduring Service Life

Even after more than 60 years, some MiG-21s remain in active service in several countries, a testament to their robust design and adaptability.

Follow Us

Controversial Safety Record

10/10
Controversial Safety Record

Despite its success, the MiG-21 earned nicknames like "flying coffin" and "widow maker" due to a high accident rate, particularly in India, where over 350 of the 793 inducted aircraft were lost in crashes.

 

Follow Us
F35SU-30F-16IAF MiG-21
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
weekly numerology predictions
Weekly Numerology Predictions For July 14- 20: Check Your THEME For This Week
camera icon8
title
Oldest Tree
Meet 'Methuselah': Oldest Living Individual Tree, Over 4500 Years Old, Stands As Testament To Time
camera icon6
title
Dog
Meet Painting Pup: This Labrador Not Only Barks But Also Paints To Raise Funds For Stray Dogs, Earns Rs...
camera icon8
title
RCB
4 Players RCB Might Release To Free Up Purse Before IPL 2026 Auction: Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal And...
camera icon7
title
Ind vs Eng
6 Players With Most Centuries For India In SENA Countries: KL Rahul Joins Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar With 10th Century
NEWS ON ONE CLICK