No Visa Needed! 10 Awesome Countries Indians Can Visit Freely In 2025

Imagine this: you book your flight, pack your bags, and head off on an adventure, no embassy appointments, no endless forms, no visa worries. Just your passport and a sense of wanderlust. In 2025, Indian travelers can explore over 50 countries without a visa or with a visa-on-arrival. Here are ten of the best destinations you can visit hassle-free that are definitely worth adding to your travel list.