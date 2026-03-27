Noida International Airport: PM Modi shares new photos ahead of inauguration tomorrow

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Noida International airport: Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared pictures of Noida International airport on Instagram ahead of its inauguration tomorrow, March 28. The images give a look at the new airport, which is expected to become a major aviation hub. Located in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, the airport aims to reduce pressure on Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. It will serve passengers from eastern NCR and nearby regions, improving travel convenience. In its first phase, the airport is expected to handle around 60 lakh passengers every year. It is designed with modern facilities such as contactless travel, fast security checks, and advanced technology for a smoother experience.

The project is also expected to boost jobs, business, and real estate in Noida and surrounding areas. Overall, the airport marks an important step in strengthening India’s growing aviation network and improving regional connectivity.