Noida International Airport: PM Modi shares new photos ahead of inauguration tomorrow
Noida International airport: Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared pictures of Noida International airport on Instagram ahead of its inauguration tomorrow, March 28. The images give a look at the new airport, which is expected to become a major aviation hub. Located in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, the airport aims to reduce pressure on Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. It will serve passengers from eastern NCR and nearby regions, improving travel convenience. In its first phase, the airport is expected to handle around 60 lakh passengers every year. It is designed with modern facilities such as contactless travel, fast security checks, and advanced technology for a smoother experience.
The project is also expected to boost jobs, business, and real estate in Noida and surrounding areas. Overall, the airport marks an important step in strengthening India’s growing aviation network and improving regional connectivity.
Noida International airport
Noida International airport, located in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, is set to be inaugurated by PM Modi on March 28, 2026. It will become a major aviation hub for Delhi-NCR and western Uttar Pradesh.
Built to reduce Delhi airport load
The new airport aims to reduce congestion at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. It will serve passengers from eastern NCR and nearby regions, improving travel convenience and connectivity for millions of people.
Capacity and future expansion
In its first phase, the airport is expected to handle around 6 million passengers annually. Over time, it will expand in multiple phases to serve more passengers, making it one of India’s largest airports.
Modern technology and facilities
The airport will feature advanced systems like contactless travel, high-speed security checks, and modern infrastructure. It is designed to offer a smooth and fast travel experience for passengers using the latest aviation technology.
Economy and real estate boost
The airport is expected to boost jobs, business, and real estate growth in Noida and nearby areas. Property prices in the region have already increased due to rising demand and better connectivity.
A step for India’s aviation growth
Noida International Airport is part of India’s fast-growing aviation network. It will improve regional connectivity, support economic development, and strengthen the country’s position as one of the world’s fastest-growing aviation markets. (Images credit: IG/@narendramodi)
Trending Photos