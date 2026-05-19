Non-veg banned forever: World’s first and only city where meat, eggs & chicken are illegal
Imagine a city where you cannot buy chicken, fish, mutton, or even eggs. This city has become the world’s first and only fully vegetarian city after a historic ban on non-vegetarian food influenced by Jain religious beliefs. Discover here.
Non-veg banned forever
By respecting deep-rooted religious beliefs, this move is reshaping the community and attracting new culinary ventures. Delve into the reasons behind this unique ban on non-vegetarian food.
World's first only-veg city
Palitana town in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar district has become the world's first city to completely ban non-vegetarian food, including the sale and consumption of meat and eggs.
2014 hunger strike
This decision was influenced by continuous protests from Jain monks, including a 2014 hunger strike by nearly 200 monks demanding the closure of around 250 butcher shops.
Government action
Respecting the sentiments of the Jain community, the government implemented the ban, prohibiting the sale of meat, eggs, and the slaughtering of animals, with penalties for violations.
Promoting a vegetarian lifestyle
This move is seen as a major victory for Jainism, symbolising respect for their religious beliefs and promoting a vegetarian lifestyle.
Vegetarian cuisine flourishes
With the ban, many vegetarian restaurants have opened in Palitana, offering a variety of delicious vegetarian dishes.
Prominent Jain pilgrimage site
Palitana is a prominent Jain pilgrimage site, and the ban helps maintain its sanctity, attracting more vegetarian restaurants to cater to visitors.
Criticism and concerns
The ban has faced criticism, with some arguing it interferes with food freedom and could negatively impact tourism, as many tourists prefer non-vegetarian food.
Pic Credits: Jainism, ANI, Wikipedia
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