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NewsPhotosNon-veg banned forever: World’s first and only city where meat, eggs & chicken are illegal
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Non-veg banned forever: World’s first and only city where meat, eggs & chicken are illegal

Imagine a city where you cannot buy chicken, fish, mutton, or even eggs. This city has become the world’s first and only fully vegetarian city after a historic ban on non-vegetarian food influenced by Jain religious beliefs. Discover here.

Updated:May 19, 2026, 07:26 AM IST
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Non-veg banned forever

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Non-veg banned forever

By respecting deep-rooted religious beliefs, this move is reshaping the community and attracting new culinary ventures. Delve into the reasons behind this unique ban on non-vegetarian food.

 

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World's first only-veg city

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Vegetarian-Only City, Vegetarian city, Vegetarian food, Palitana, Palitana Jain Temple

Palitana town in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar district has become the world's first city to completely ban non-vegetarian food, including the sale and consumption of meat and eggs.

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2014 hunger strike

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Vegetarian-Only City, Vegetarian city, Vegetarian food, Palitana, Palitana Jain Temple

This decision was influenced by continuous protests from Jain monks, including a 2014 hunger strike by nearly 200 monks demanding the closure of around 250 butcher shops. 

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Government action

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Vegetarian-Only City, Vegetarian city, Vegetarian food, Palitana, Palitana Jain Temple

Respecting the sentiments of the Jain community, the government implemented the ban, prohibiting the sale of meat, eggs, and the slaughtering of animals, with penalties for violations. 

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Promoting a vegetarian lifestyle

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Vegetarian-Only City, Vegetarian city, Vegetarian food, Palitana, Palitana Jain Temple

This move is seen as a major victory for Jainism, symbolising respect for their religious beliefs and promoting a vegetarian lifestyle. 

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Vegetarian cuisine flourishes

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Vegetarian-Only City, Vegetarian city, Vegetarian food, Palitana, Palitana Jain Temple

With the ban, many vegetarian restaurants have opened in Palitana, offering a variety of delicious vegetarian dishes. 

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Prominent Jain pilgrimage site

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Vegetarian-Only City, Vegetarian city, Vegetarian food, Palitana, Palitana Jain Temple

Palitana is a prominent Jain pilgrimage site, and the ban helps maintain its sanctity, attracting more vegetarian restaurants to cater to visitors. 

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Criticism and concerns

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Vegetarian-Only City, Vegetarian city, Vegetarian food, Palitana, Palitana Jain Temple

The ban has faced criticism, with some arguing it interferes with food freedom and could negatively impact tourism, as many tourists prefer non-vegetarian food. 

Pic Credits: Jainism, ANI, Wikipedia

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)

 

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Vegetarian-Only CityVegetarian cityVegetarian foodPalitanaPalitana Jain Temple
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