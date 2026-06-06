Not Goa, not Manali: 10 non-crowded offbeat destinations in India to visit in June 2026
Discover 10 offbeat destinations across India that offer peace, natural beauty, and unique travel experiences away from crowded tourist spots. These hidden gems are perfect for travellers looking to explore something different this summer.
Offbeat Destinations
Summer vacations are the perfect time to explore new places, but popular destinations often get crowded and hectic. If you’re someone who loves peaceful vibes, natural beauty, and unique experiences, then offbeat destinations are the way to go. India is full of hidden gems that are less crowded yet incredibly beautiful.
Here are 10 such offbeat places you must visit this summer.
Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh
A peaceful hill town surrounded by beautiful monasteries and stunning mountain views. It offers a calm and relaxing atmosphere away from crowded places. Perfect for cool weather, fresh air, and a spiritual escape.
Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh
A cold desert known for its breathtaking and unique landscapes. Surrounded by mountains, it offers a raw and untouched natural beauty. Perfect for adventure lovers, especially for road trips and exploration.
Chopta, Uttarakhand
Known as the “Mini Switzerland of India” for its lush green landscapes and scenic beauty. Surrounded by meadows and mountains, it offers a peaceful escape into nature. Perfect for trekking, nature walks, and enjoying fresh mountain air.
Ziro Valley, Arunachal Pradesh
Famous for its lush green landscapes and rich local culture. Surrounded by nature, it offers a calm and serene environment. A perfect destination for a peaceful and refreshing getaway.
Gokarna, Karnataka
A quieter and more peaceful alternative to Goa. Known for its clean beaches and scenic coastline. Perfect for a relaxed getaway with calm vibes and fewer crowds.
Majuli, Assam
The world’s largest river island is surrounded by the mighty Brahmaputra River. Famous for its rich culture, traditions, and unique heritage. A perfect place to experience natural beauty and peaceful surroundings.
Kalimpong, West Bengal
A quiet hill station known for its beautiful scenic views. Surrounded by mountains, it offers a calm and peaceful atmosphere. Less crowded than nearby tourist spots, making it perfect for a relaxing getaway.
Munsiyari, Uttarakhand
The world’s largest river island, offering a truly unique landscape. Known for its rich culture, traditions, and local heritage. A perfect destination to experience natural beauty and peaceful surroundings.
Dzukou Valley, Nagaland
Famous for its seasonal blooms that cover the valley in vibrant colours. Surrounded by rolling hills, it offers breathtaking natural beauty. A true paradise for trekkers and nature lovers.
Vagamon, Kerala
Known for its lush green meadows and pleasant, cool climate. Surrounded by serene landscapes, it offers a refreshing escape. Ideal for a calm, relaxing, and peaceful trip.
Travelling to offbeat places not only gives you peace but also lets you experience nature in its purest form. These destinations are perfect if you want to escape the crowd and explore something unique this summer. So pack your bags, pick your favourite spot, and get ready for an unforgettable journey.
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