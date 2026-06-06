Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3053258https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/not-goa-not-manali-10-non-crowded-offbeat-destinations-in-india-to-visit-in-june-2026-3053258
NewsPhotosNot Goa, not Manali: 10 non-crowded offbeat destinations in India to visit in June 2026
photoDetails

Not Goa, not Manali: 10 non-crowded offbeat destinations in India to visit in June 2026

Discover 10 offbeat destinations across India that offer peace, natural beauty, and unique travel experiences away from crowded tourist spots. These hidden gems are perfect for travellers looking to explore something different this summer.

Updated:Jun 06, 2026, 03:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Offbeat Destinations

1/12
Offbeat Destinations

Summer vacations are the perfect time to explore new places, but popular destinations often get crowded and hectic. If you’re someone who loves peaceful vibes, natural beauty, and unique experiences, then offbeat destinations are the way to go. India is full of hidden gems that are less crowded yet incredibly beautiful.

Here are 10 such offbeat places you must visit this summer.

Follow Us

Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh

2/12
Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh

A peaceful hill town surrounded by beautiful monasteries and stunning mountain views. It offers a calm and relaxing atmosphere away from crowded places. Perfect for cool weather, fresh air, and a spiritual escape.

Follow Us

Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh

3/12
Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh

A cold desert known for its breathtaking and unique landscapes. Surrounded by mountains, it offers a raw and untouched natural beauty. Perfect for adventure lovers, especially for road trips and exploration.

Follow Us

Chopta, Uttarakhand

4/12
Chopta, Uttarakhand

Known as the “Mini Switzerland of India” for its lush green landscapes and scenic beauty. Surrounded by meadows and mountains, it offers a peaceful escape into nature. Perfect for trekking, nature walks, and enjoying fresh mountain air.

Follow Us

Ziro Valley, Arunachal Pradesh

5/12
Ziro Valley, Arunachal Pradesh

Famous for its lush green landscapes and rich local culture. Surrounded by nature, it offers a calm and serene environment. A perfect destination for a peaceful and refreshing getaway.

Follow Us

Gokarna, Karnataka

6/12
Gokarna, Karnataka

A quieter and more peaceful alternative to Goa. Known for its clean beaches and scenic coastline. Perfect for a relaxed getaway with calm vibes and fewer crowds.

Follow Us

Majuli, Assam

7/12
Majuli, Assam

The world’s largest river island is surrounded by the mighty Brahmaputra River. Famous for its rich culture, traditions, and unique heritage. A perfect place to experience natural beauty and peaceful surroundings.

Follow Us

Kalimpong, West Bengal

8/12
Kalimpong, West Bengal

A quiet hill station known for its beautiful scenic views. Surrounded by mountains, it offers a calm and peaceful atmosphere. Less crowded than nearby tourist spots, making it perfect for a relaxing getaway.

Follow Us

Munsiyari, Uttarakhand

9/12
Munsiyari, Uttarakhand

The world’s largest river island, offering a truly unique landscape. Known for its rich culture, traditions, and local heritage. A perfect destination to experience natural beauty and peaceful surroundings.

Follow Us

Dzukou Valley, Nagaland

10/12
Dzukou Valley, Nagaland

Famous for its seasonal blooms that cover the valley in vibrant colours. Surrounded by rolling hills, it offers breathtaking natural beauty. A true paradise for trekkers and nature lovers.

Follow Us

Vagamon, Kerala

11/12
Vagamon, Kerala

Known for its lush green meadows and pleasant, cool climate. Surrounded by serene landscapes, it offers a refreshing escape. Ideal for a calm, relaxing, and peaceful trip.

Follow Us

12/12

Travelling to offbeat places not only gives you peace but also lets you experience nature in its purest form. These destinations are perfect if you want to escape the crowd and explore something unique this summer. So pack your bags, pick your favourite spot, and get ready for an unforgettable journey.

 

Follow Us
offbeat destinations Indiahidden places Indiaunique travel IndiaSummer Travel Indiaunexplored places India
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
LSG
4 players LSG might release after finishing 10th in IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran and...
camera icon12
title
Entertainment
Horoscope Today, June 6, 2026, By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Aries, trust the timing of your journey
camera icon7
title
Technology
Wi-Fi internet speed slow? 7 hidden reasons you are ignoring – Check now to fix this issue today
camera icon9
title
8th Pay Commission
8th Pay Commission: Govt employees may not get arrears for THESE allowances as Pay hike expectations intensify
camera icon13
title
monthly love horoscope
Monthly love horoscope June 2026: Mutual understanding and patience will strengthen your bond, zodiacs