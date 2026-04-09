Not in US or Russia, THIS country has world's only floating national park, it is...

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Floating National Park: If you’ve ever been curious about what it’s like to step onto land that gently moves, Keibul Lamjao in Manipur gives you that experience right away. The ground beneath your feet subtly sways, the breeze from the lake feels crisp and refreshing, and the quiet is only interrupted by birds gliding through the mist. It’s the kind of place where nature feels extraordinary, leaving you simply standing still, absorbing it all.