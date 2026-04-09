Not in US or Russia, THIS country has world's only floating national park, it is...
Floating National Park: If you’ve ever been curious about what it’s like to step onto land that gently moves, Keibul Lamjao in Manipur gives you that experience right away. The ground beneath your feet subtly sways, the breeze from the lake feels crisp and refreshing, and the quiet is only interrupted by birds gliding through the mist. It’s the kind of place where nature feels extraordinary, leaving you simply standing still, absorbing it all.
What Makes Keibul Lamjao Unique
Spanning 40 square kilometres on Loktak Lake, Northeast India’s largest freshwater lake, Keibul Lamjao National Park is extraordinary because the entire park floats on phumdis, thick, natural mats of vegetation that shift with the seasons.
Things To Do In Keibul Lamjao
Morning visits are ideal, as the mist lifts and wildlife activity increases. Local guides know which parts of the phumdis are firm and which may sink slightly, ensuring a safe and optimal experience.
Spotting the Sangai Deer
The true star of the park is the Sangai, or “dancing deer.” It moves gracefully across the floating vegetation, each step delicate and light. Critically endangered and found only here, every glimpse of the Sangai feels magical.
Where To Stay Near Loktak Lake
There are no accommodations inside the park, so visitors stay nearby. The region’s fresh, flavorful local cuisine is closely tied to the land and lake, making every meal an extension of the natural experience.
Why Travellers Cherish Seeing Sangai
Wildlife And Lake Life
Even if the Sangai keeps its distance, the park is alive with over 100 bird species. The surroundings ensure there’s always something captivating to observe.
How To Reach Keibul Lamjao
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