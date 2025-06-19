Not Just Maacher Jhol: 7 Unique Bengali Fish Recipes You Must Try
Bengali cuisine goes far beyond the classic Maacher Jhol. These 7 unique fish recipes showcase bold flavors and homemade taste as well. From mustard-laced Shorshe Bata Maach to the festive Bhetki Paturi and tangy Mourala Tok. With dishes like Topshe Fry and Loitta Jhuri, this list reveals the lesser-known, yet deeply loved treasures of Bengal’s culinary heritage.
Shorshe Bata Maach (Fish in Mustard Paste):
Shorshe Bata Maach: A bengali traditional legacy that uses a mustard seeds paste that is mixed with green chillies and then this is coated on tender fish pieces, usually hilsa or rohu. Then it is steamed or slightly simmered and creates a sharp, flavourful gravy that’s a Bengali classic.
Pabda Maachher Jhol (Pabda Fish Curry):
Pabda Maachher Jhol: This fish recipe is light yet aromatic as this curry features delicate pabda fish simmered in a thin gravy of turmeric, nigella seeds as well green chilies. This dish is a lesser-known comfort food which in Bengali is often enjoyed with plain rice during summers.
Bhetki Paturi:
This is considered a rare festive dish that involves marinating bhetki fillets in a mustard-coconut paste and then wrapped in banana leaves and then steamed or grilled. And it imparts a smoky aroma that makes this preparation unforgettable.
Mourala Macher Tok (Tangy Anchovy Curry):
Mourala Macher Tok: Mourala fish are fried until they are brown and crispy and then simmered in a tangy tamarind-based sauce. And this dish offers a sour and spicy flavor. It is often served as a palate refresher in traditional Bengali meals.
Topshe Fry (Mango Fish Fry):
Topshe Fry: This or a mango fish is dipped in a seasoned gram flour batter first and then deep-fried until golden and crispy. It’s crispy from the inside and soft from outside. This is usually served as a starter during weddings and festive occasions.
Chingri Maacher Malaikari (Prawns in Coconut Gravy):
Chingri Maacher Malaikari: It’s a Bengali dish that uses jumbo prawns and cooked in a rich coconut milk gravy then infused with cardamom, cinnamon and also ghee. These authentic flavors passed down through generations and are way too popular.
Loitta Maacher Jhuri (Dry Bombay Duck Stir-Fry):
Loitta Maacher Jhuri: This lotta or Bombay duck is dried, shredded and cooked with onions, garlic and green chillies for a dry, spice stir-fry. It’s an acquired taste and not that easily found in restaurants. It’s also considered as a hidden gem in Bengali Kitchens.
