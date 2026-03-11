Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3025873https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/not-mumbai-not-kolkata-this-indian-city-is-known-as-the-land-of-black-diamond-3025873
NewsPhotosNot Mumbai, Not Kolkata: This Indian city is known as the 'Land of Black Diamond'
photoDetails

Not Mumbai, Not Kolkata: This Indian city is known as the 'Land of Black Diamond'

Not Mumbai or Kolkata, Asansol in West Bengal is famously known as the “Land of Black Diamond” due to its rich coal reserves. The city’s coalfields have driven industrial growth, urban development, and employment in the region.

Updated:Mar 11, 2026, 03:53 PM IST
Follow Us

'Land of Black Diamond'

1/9
'Land of Black Diamond'

India has many cities with unique nicknames based on their history or resources. One such city is Asansol in West Bengal, famously called the “Land of Black Diamond.” This name comes from the city’s rich coal reserves, which have played a major role in shaping its economy, industry, and urban growth.

Follow Us

What is the Land of Black Diamond?

2/9
What is the Land of Black Diamond?

The term “black diamond” refers to coal. Regions with abundant coal often become centres for industry, infrastructure, and employment, helping local economies grow.

Follow Us

Why is Asansol Called This?

3/9
Why is Asansol Called This?

Asansol, in West Bengal, earned the title due to its large coal reserves. These coalfields have shaped the city’s history and made it a hub for mining and industrial development.

Follow Us

Industrial Significance

4/9
Industrial Significance

Coal-rich regions like Asansol drive industrial growth. Towns and cities often emerge around these resources, creating jobs and supporting infrastructure.

Follow Us

Coal Bed Methane Potential

5/9
Coal Bed Methane Potential

According to the West Bengal Government, the Raniganj coal reserves have a Coal Bed Methane production potential of 12 million cu. metres/day, highlighting the city’s importance as a future energy source.

Follow Us

City Overview

6/9
City Overview

Asansol is an industrial city and the second-largest city in West Bengal. It is also the headquarters of the Paschim Bardhaman district, known for its extensive coal mines.

Follow Us

Economic Impact

7/9
Economic Impact

Coal mining in Asansol has transformed local economies, creating employment, boosting urban development, and supporting industries in the region.

Follow Us

Legacy and Importance

8/9
Legacy and Importance

The title “Land of Black Diamond” is more than a nickname; it represents Asansol’s rich coal history and its key role in India’s industrial and economic growth.

Follow Us

9/9

Asansol stands out as a shining example of how natural resources can shape a city’s identity and economy. Its coal reserves, industrial growth, and historical significance make it rightly deserving of the title “Land of Black Diamonds.”

Follow Us
Land Of DiamondWest BengalAsansol
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Amritsar to Attari train
India's 3 most scenic last train lines that offer beautiful views at cheapest price | Check Route, Ticket Prices, Timings
camera icon6
title
missiles
World’s largest missile manufacturer revealed — It’s Not the US, China, Iran or North Korea
camera icon8
title
Parthiban
Who is Parthiban? Filmmaker-actor sparks outrage after saying Trisha should’ve skipped wedding with Vijay, asked her to ‘sit at home’ — Full controversy explained
camera icon7
title
frane selak
World’s Luckiest Man: Cheated death 7 times, won Rs 8,36,77,100 lottery; Not from India, US, Israel or Iran, he was from…
camera icon7
title
PM Kisan
PM KISAN 22nd installment to be credited on March 13? PM Modi's Assam visit creates buzz