Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3021823https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/not-mumbai-or-chennai-this-city-is-known-as-the-seafood-capital-of-india-heres-why-3021823
NewsPhotosNot Mumbai or Chennai! THIS city is known as the Seafood Capital of India — Here's why
photoDetails

Not Mumbai or Chennai! THIS city is known as the Seafood Capital of India — Here's why

This city is known as the Seafood Capital of India due to its strong marine industry, large fishing harbours, and major seafood export network.

Updated:Feb 27, 2026, 04:10 PM IST
Follow Us

1/12

Seafood is an important part of India’s coastal economy and food culture. With a long coastline, rich marine life, and strong export connections, India is one of the top seafood-producing countries in the world. Among all coastal cities, one city stands out as the biggest seafood hub in the country.

Follow Us

Which City Is Known as the Seafood Capital of India?

2/12
Which City Is Known as the Seafood Capital of India?

Kochi is called the Seafood Capital of India.

It is located on the southwest coast of India along the Arabian Sea. The city is a major centre for fishing, seafood processing, and exports. Its coastal location and modern port make it ideal for large-scale seafood trade.

Follow Us

Why Is Kochi Given This Title?

3/12
Why Is Kochi Given This Title?

Kochi is known by this name because it is one of India’s largest centres for catching, processing, and exporting seafood.

The city has big fishing harbours, seafood factories, and export companies that send marine products to countries around the world. Its strong marine industry helps maintain steady production and trade.

Follow Us

A Major Seafood Export Centre

4/12
A Major Seafood Export Centre

Kochi plays a big role in India’s seafood exports.

Products like shrimp, fish, crab, and shellfish are processed here and sent to international markets. The processing units follow global quality standards. The city contributes greatly to India’s foreign exchange earnings.

Follow Us

Fishing Industry Supports Thousands

5/12
Fishing Industry Supports Thousands

The fishing industry in Kochi provides jobs to thousands of people.

Fishermen, traders, factory workers, and transport staff all depend on this sector. Both modern fishing boats and traditional fishing methods are used here. Many coastal families rely on fishing for their income.

Follow Us

Natural Location Gives It an Advantage

6/12
Natural Location Gives It an Advantage

Kochi’s tropical coastal climate supports rich marine life.

The Arabian Sea offers a variety of fish species and good fishing grounds throughout the year. Natural harbours and backwaters also make transportation and trade easier.

Follow Us

Strong Impact on the Economy

7/12
Strong Impact on the Economy

The seafood industry in Kochi is very important for the local economy.

It supports cold storage facilities, packaging units, transport services, and logistics businesses. The marine sector helps strengthen India’s position in the global seafood market.

Follow Us

Marine Export Zones

8/12
Marine Export Zones

Kochi is one of India’s top marine export processing centres.

Seafood from here is exported to Asia, Europe, and the Americas.

Follow Us

A Historic Port City

9/12
A Historic Port City

Kochi has been an important trade centre for centuries because of its natural harbour.

Its long history of maritime trade helped develop its fishing and export industry.

Follow Us

Backwaters Boost Production

10/12
Backwaters Boost Production

The backwaters in the region support aquaculture and shellfish farming.

These water systems increase seafood production and improve biodiversity.

Follow Us

Shrimp Export Leader

11/12
Shrimp Export Leader

Shrimp is one of the most exported seafood products from Kochi.

Modern processing facilities help maintain international quality standards.

Follow Us

12/12

Kochi is called the Seafood Capital of India because of its strong role in marine fishing, seafood processing, and exports. The city’s natural coastal advantage and well-developed trade system make it one of the most important seafood hubs in the country.

Follow Us
Seafood Capital of IndiaKochi seafood industryKochi marine exportsIndia seafood exports
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon11
title
Rashmika Mandanna–Vijay Deverakonda Wedding
Rashmika Mandanna–Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: What is the Kodava ceremony? First photos of Ram–Sita inspired look, Vijay’s K-pop dance & unseen inside moments — all you need to know
camera icon9
title
India semi final qualification scenario
India's Qualification scenario after SA thrash WI; How can Suryakumar Yadav's team qualify for semi-final? Explained
camera icon10
title
IPL 2026
IPL 2026 head coaches for RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH: Stephen Fleming, Andy Flower, Ashish Nehra and... check full list
camera icon7
title
Chennai's Marina Beach
World's second-longest beach is in India? Around 13 km long, popular destination; It's name is...
camera icon11
title
T20 World Cup 2026
IND vs ZIM Washout Scenario: What happens if India vs Zimbabwe Super 8 game is abandoned?