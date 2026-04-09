Not Siachen Glacier, Not Zanskar: Meet India’s coldest town where temperatures drop to −60°C
Meet India’s coldest town, where temperatures can drop as low as −60°C. Despite extreme weather, people live here by adapting to harsh winters and difficult conditions.
Coldest Town In India
India is known for its diverse climate, but there’s one place where winters are so harsh that it feels like a completely different world. This town experiences freezing temperatures that can be dangerous, yet thousands of people continue to live here.
Let’s explore India’s coldest town and what makes it so unique.
Where Is India’s Coldest Town?
Drass, also known as Dras, is located in the Kargil district of Ladakh. It sits at an altitude of around 10,800 feet above sea level. This small town lies on National Highway 1 between Zoji La Pass and Kargil, and is often called the “Gateway to Ladakh.”
One of the Coldest Places in the World
Drass is not just the coldest place in India, but also the second-coldest inhabited place in the world after a town in Siberia. Winter temperatures usually stay between −20°C to −25°C and can drop as low as −60°C, making it extremely harsh and challenging for survival.
Long and Freezing Winters
Winters in Drass last for several months, typically from October to April. During this time, the region faces heavy snowfall, icy winds, and extremely low temperatures. Daily life becomes very difficult due to the severe weather conditions.
Life in Extreme Cold
Around 22,000 people live in Drass, mostly from the Shina-speaking community. People here have adapted well by building thick stone houses that keep warmth inside. They use wood-burning stoves and wear heavy wool and fur clothing to survive the freezing temperatures.
How People Manage Daily Life
Life in Drass depends heavily on the seasons. During summer, people grow crops like barley, potatoes, and peas. In winter, they stay indoors and rely on stored food and firewood collected earlier in the year to survive the long cold months.
Natural Beauty and Tourism
Despite its extreme weather, Drass is known for its breathtaking beauty. The valley offers stunning views of snow-covered mountains, green meadows, and flowing rivers. It is also a starting point for trips to places like Amarnath, Suru Valley, and Mushkoh Valley.
History and Travel Challenges
Drass is located close to the Kargil War Memorial, which honours soldiers of the Kargil War. Reaching Drass is not easy most travellers come via Leh and must cross the dangerous Zoji La Pass, which often remains closed in winter due to heavy snowfall.
Drass is truly a land of extremes extreme cold, stunning beauty, and incredible human resilience. While the weather can be harsh and life challenging, the people of this town have adapted in remarkable ways. It stands as one of the most unique and fascinating places in India, showing how humans can survive even in the toughest conditions.
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