Oldest Forts In India: Himachal, Rajasthan And More | Check Names, History And Significance
India is home to some of the oldest and most magnificent forts, each with a rich history and cultural significance. These ancient architectural structures stand as examples of brilliance and even strategic defense. They reflect the artistic and engineering skills of their time but also offer insights into the region’s historical legacies. Here are some of the oldest forts in India:
Photos Credit: All Representational Images/ Freepik
Kangra Fort, Himachal Pradesh
The Kangra Fort is the largest fort in the Himalayas and one of the oldest dated forts in India. It was built by the royal Rajput family of Kangra State (the Katoch dynasty).
According to the official website of the Kangra district, the fort resisted Akbar’s siege in 1615. However, Jahangir successfully subdued the fort in 1620. Raja Sansar Chand-II succeeded in recovering the ancient fort in 1789. After this, the Fort remained with the Katochs until 1828. The fort was finally taken by the British.
Gwalior Fort, Madhya Pradesh
Gwalior Fort has been the scene of momentous events. The outer walls of the fort stand, two miles in length and 35 feet high.
Within the fort are some architectural marvels as the 15th century Gujari Mahal is a monument to the love of Raja Mansingh Tomar for his intrepid Gujar Queen, Mrignayani. The outer structure of Gujari Mahal has survived in an almost total state of preservation.
Agra Fort, Uttar Pradesh
Agra Fort is a historical fort in the city of Taj. It was the main residence of the emperors of the Mughal Dynasty till 1638, when the capital was shifted from Agra to Delhi. The Agra fort is a UNESCO World Heritage site.
After the First Battle of Panipat in 1526, Babur stayed in the fort. Akbar made it his capital and arrived in Agra in 1558. Shah Jahan was deposed and restrained by Aurangzeb, in the fort. It is rumoured that Shah Jahan died in Muasamman Burj, a tower with a marble balcony with a view of the Taj Mahal.
The fort was the site of a battle during the Indian rebellion of 1857.
Chittorgarh Fort, Rajasthan
Chittorgarh Fort has faced violent attacks three times. In 1568, Mughal Emperor Akbar attacked and seized the fort. It was finally in 1616, under the rule of Jahangir, that the fort was returned to the Rajputs.
Ranthambore Fort, Rajasthan
The Ranthambore Fort was built by the Chauhan rulers in the 10th century. The fort is also related to the historical legend of the royal women performing ‘jauhar’ when the Muslim invader Alauddin Khilji laid siege on this fort in 1303.
Constructed in 944 AD, Ranthambore Fort has witnessed many sieges and battles. The presence of a mosque and temple within the fort precincts bears testimony to the secularity of the Rajput kings.
Jaisalmer Fort, Rajasthan
Jaisalmer Fort is a World Heritage Site and is located on the Trikuta Mountains in the Thar Desert.
When sunlight falls on the fort, it glows due to its yellow sandstone and is therefore called the "Sonar Qila" or "Golden Fort."
Credits
Photos Credit: All Representational Images/ Freepik
Trending Photos