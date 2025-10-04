Oldest Forts In India: Himachal, Rajasthan And More | Check Names, History And Significance

1 / 7

The Kangra Fort is the largest fort in the Himalayas and one of the oldest dated forts in India. It was built by the royal Rajput family of Kangra State (the Katoch dynasty).

According to the official website of the Kangra district, the fort resisted Akbar’s siege in 1615. However, Jahangir successfully subdued the fort in 1620. Raja Sansar Chand-II succeeded in recovering the ancient fort in 1789. After this, the Fort remained with the Katochs until 1828. The fort was finally taken by the British.