Once Glorious, Now Gone: 7 Lost Indian Cities That Vanished Without A Trace

Dwarka (Gujarat)

It is known as the “City of Lord Krishna.” Dwarka is one of the most legendary lost cities in India and is described in ancient Hindu texts, especially the Mahabharata, as a grand city submerged by the sea after Krishna’s death. Underwater archaeological excavations off the coast of Gujarat have revealed structures, stone anchors, and walls that hint at a submerged ancient settlement. It is still a mystery whether this is the mythological Dwarka, but findings suggest advanced urban planning.