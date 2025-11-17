Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2986205https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/once-startup-now-million-dollar-success-meet-nikhil-doda-and-brothers-who-drives-lahori-jeeras-journey-worth-rupees-28000000000-2986205
NewsPhotosOnce Startup, Now Million-Dollar Success: Meet Nikhil Doda And Brother's Who Drives Lahori Jeera's Journey Worth Rupees 28,000,000,000
photoDetails

Once Startup, Now Million-Dollar Success: Meet Nikhil Doda And Brother's Who Drives Lahori Jeera's Journey Worth Rupees 28,000,000,000

Three cousins turned up a lost Punjabi recipe into a best selling desi drink. Started in 2017, Lahori Jeera brought a distinctive flavor prepared using locally available ingredients, making it a natural refreshment drink that attracted many followers over the time making it a massive success. 

 

Updated:Nov 17, 2025, 05:42 PM IST
Follow Us

The Spark Of An Idea (2016–2017)

1/10
The Spark Of An Idea (2016–2017)

Nikhil Doda grew frustrated seeing big foreign beverage brands dominate India with sugary, synthetic drinks. He believed Indian flavours deserved the spotlight. Experimenting in his own kitchen, he began trying out drinks made from traditional spices, inspired by the homemade flavours he grew up with. This experimentation eventually led him toward the idea of a jeera-based drink.

 

Follow Us

The Breakthrough Jeera Recipe

2/10

While experimenting, Nikhil hit upon a refreshing jeera drink recipe that his cousins immediately loved. Realising he had something unique, he refined the mix using desi spices and natural flavours. This became the foundation of what would later become Lahori Zeera, capturing nostalgia and taste in a simple, affordable drink.

 

Follow Us

Joining Hands With Two Co-Founders

3/10

To scale the idea into a business, Nikhil teamed up with his cousins Saurabh Munjal and Saurabh Bhutna. Each brought a different strength operations, marketing and distribution. Together, the trio formed the backbone of the company. Their shared hunger to create a mass market Indian beverage laid the foundation for Lahori Drinks’ future success.

 

Follow Us

Naming It 'Lahori Zeera'

4/10

The team wanted the drink to sound local, flavourful and rooted in Indian taste culture. “Lahori Zeera” instantly clicked a name associated with strong masala flavours and roadside nostalgia. It positioned the drink as something familiar, earthy and authentic, appealing especially to consumers who prefer Indian-taste beverages.

Follow Us

Pricing Strategy: ₹10 For 160 ml

5/10

The founders understood India’s price-sensitive market. They priced Lahori Zeera at just ₹10, making it affordable for students, travellers, workers and daily wage earners. This low cost, high-volume strategy helped them break into the mass market quickly, outpacing costly FMCG competitors.

 

Follow Us

Distribution Breakthrough: Paan Shops & Bus Stands

6/10

Instead of relying on supermarkets or modern retail, Lahori Zeera found its niche in paan shops, bus stands, small kiosks and railway stations places where impulse buying happens constantly. This unconventional distribution strategy exploded demand, spreading the drink rapidly across Tier-2 and Tier-3 towns.

Follow Us

Scaling Production To Meet Surging Demand

7/10

As the drink started catching on, the team expanded production rapidly, setting up larger manufacturing units and streamlining supply chains. They focused on ensuring consistent taste and quality while producing lakhs of bottles daily. This operational efficiency became a major competitive advantage.

Follow Us

Entry Into Rural & Semi-Urban Markets

8/10

Lahori Zeera gained massive traction outside metros. Rural India embraced the drink for its refreshing taste and pocket-friendly price. Word of mouth spread rapidly, turning it into a favourite among travellers, shopkeepers, and youth. The brand became synonymous with desi-taste soft drinks.

 

Follow Us

Expansion Into New Flavours And Products

9/10

Building on Zeera’s momentum, the company expanded into more drinks like fruity beverages, sodas and masala drinks. This diversification increased shelf presence and brought more consumer loyalty. Lahori Drinks slowly evolved into a full fledged beverage company catering to all taste segments.

Follow Us

Becoming A ₹2,800 Crore Giant

10/10

From a kitchen experiment to a nationwide favourite, Lahori Zeera turned into a company worth ₹2,800 crore, thanks to its sharp pricing, strategic distribution and deep connection with Indian taste culture. Today, the brand competes with major FMCG players and stands as one of India’s fastest-growing beverage success stories.

 

Follow Us
success storyBusiness Strategybusiness plansuccess
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
KKR
4 Players KKR Might Target At IPL 2026 Auction: Cameron Green, Matheesha Pathirana And...
camera icon7
title
RCB
RCB’s Smart Auction Plan: How Bengaluru Plans To Reshape Their Squad For IPL 2026?
camera icon10
title
success story
Meet The Man Who Worked As Product Manager At Flipkart And Built 1,000,000,000,000 Fintech Firm After Stellar IPO; Check His Net Worth, Education; He Is From...
camera icon6
title
earliest sunrise in India
India's Only Village With First Ray Of Sun Even Before 4 AM - Must Visit In November For Heavenly Experience
camera icon10
title
success story
Once Startup, Now Million-Dollar Success: Meet Nikhil Doda And Brother's Who Drives Lahori Jeera's Journey Worth Rupees 28,000,000,000