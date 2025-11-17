Once Startup, Now Million-Dollar Success: Meet Nikhil Doda And Brother's Who Drives Lahori Jeera's Journey Worth Rupees 28,000,000,000
Three cousins turned up a lost Punjabi recipe into a best selling desi drink. Started in 2017, Lahori Jeera brought a distinctive flavor prepared using locally available ingredients, making it a natural refreshment drink that attracted many followers over the time making it a massive success.
The Spark Of An Idea (2016–2017)
Nikhil Doda grew frustrated seeing big foreign beverage brands dominate India with sugary, synthetic drinks. He believed Indian flavours deserved the spotlight. Experimenting in his own kitchen, he began trying out drinks made from traditional spices, inspired by the homemade flavours he grew up with. This experimentation eventually led him toward the idea of a jeera-based drink.
The Breakthrough Jeera Recipe
While experimenting, Nikhil hit upon a refreshing jeera drink recipe that his cousins immediately loved. Realising he had something unique, he refined the mix using desi spices and natural flavours. This became the foundation of what would later become Lahori Zeera, capturing nostalgia and taste in a simple, affordable drink.
Joining Hands With Two Co-Founders
To scale the idea into a business, Nikhil teamed up with his cousins Saurabh Munjal and Saurabh Bhutna. Each brought a different strength operations, marketing and distribution. Together, the trio formed the backbone of the company. Their shared hunger to create a mass market Indian beverage laid the foundation for Lahori Drinks’ future success.
Naming It 'Lahori Zeera'
The team wanted the drink to sound local, flavourful and rooted in Indian taste culture. “Lahori Zeera” instantly clicked a name associated with strong masala flavours and roadside nostalgia. It positioned the drink as something familiar, earthy and authentic, appealing especially to consumers who prefer Indian-taste beverages.
Pricing Strategy: ₹10 For 160 ml
The founders understood India’s price-sensitive market. They priced Lahori Zeera at just ₹10, making it affordable for students, travellers, workers and daily wage earners. This low cost, high-volume strategy helped them break into the mass market quickly, outpacing costly FMCG competitors.
Distribution Breakthrough: Paan Shops & Bus Stands
Instead of relying on supermarkets or modern retail, Lahori Zeera found its niche in paan shops, bus stands, small kiosks and railway stations places where impulse buying happens constantly. This unconventional distribution strategy exploded demand, spreading the drink rapidly across Tier-2 and Tier-3 towns.
Scaling Production To Meet Surging Demand
As the drink started catching on, the team expanded production rapidly, setting up larger manufacturing units and streamlining supply chains. They focused on ensuring consistent taste and quality while producing lakhs of bottles daily. This operational efficiency became a major competitive advantage.
Entry Into Rural & Semi-Urban Markets
Lahori Zeera gained massive traction outside metros. Rural India embraced the drink for its refreshing taste and pocket-friendly price. Word of mouth spread rapidly, turning it into a favourite among travellers, shopkeepers, and youth. The brand became synonymous with desi-taste soft drinks.
Expansion Into New Flavours And Products
Building on Zeera’s momentum, the company expanded into more drinks like fruity beverages, sodas and masala drinks. This diversification increased shelf presence and brought more consumer loyalty. Lahori Drinks slowly evolved into a full fledged beverage company catering to all taste segments.
Becoming A ₹2,800 Crore Giant
From a kitchen experiment to a nationwide favourite, Lahori Zeera turned into a company worth ₹2,800 crore, thanks to its sharp pricing, strategic distribution and deep connection with Indian taste culture. Today, the brand competes with major FMCG players and stands as one of India’s fastest-growing beverage success stories.
