One Of World’s Oldest Fossil Sites Is In India, Not In Northeast Or Rajasthan, It Is In...
Fossils are fascinating windows into the past and offer a glimpse of life that existed millions of years ago. They can give a peek into the time before humans even existed. They have helped scientists piece together the history of Earth’s ever-changing climates, landscapes, and species.
From the delicate imprint of a leaf to the giant bones of long-extinct dinosaurs, each fossil narrates a story of evolution, survival, and extinction. They can spark the imagination, creating an outline of a time when strange creatures walked on Earth.
Salkhan Fossils Park, officially known as Sonbhadra Fossils Park, is a fossil park in Uttar Pradesh, India.
Location Of Fossil Park
According to the website of District Sonbhadra, the fossil park is located 12 km from Robertsganj, near Salkhan village on state highway SH5A in Sonbhadra district.
How Old Are Sonbhadra Park's Fossils?
The fossils in the Park are estimated to be nearly 1400 million years old and are algae and stromatolites, types of fossils.
Area Of Park
The park is spread over an area of about 25 hectares in Kaimur Range, adjacent to Kaimur Wildlife Sanctuary. Furthermore, it comes under the jurisdiction of the State Forest Department.
Geologists In Park
The website further stated that the geologists have been aware of the fossils found in the present-day park area since the 1930s.
People who have carried out research in the area include Mr. Auden (1933), Mr. Mathur (1958 and 1965), and Professor S. Kumar (1980–81).
Canadian Geologist
Canadian geologist H.J. Hoffman was impressed by the fossils and remarked that he had not seen such beautiful and clear fossils anywhere else in the world. In 2004, Mukund Sharma also further explored the area.
UNESCO's Tentative World Heritage List
In a significant achievement for India, according to IANS, Salkhan Fossils Park, one of the world’s oldest fossil sites, recently secured a place in UNESCO's tentative list of World Heritage Sites. The park would attain full World Heritage status within the next two years. The Tourism Department had been working towards this goal for the past year.
Credits
Photo Credit: IANS
