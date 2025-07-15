Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2931968https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/one-of-world-s-oldest-fossil-sites-is-in-india-not-in-northeast-or-rajasthan-it-is-in-2931968
NewsPhotosOne Of World’s Oldest Fossil Sites Is In India, Not In Northeast Or Rajasthan, It Is In...
photoDetails

One Of World’s Oldest Fossil Sites Is In India, Not In Northeast Or Rajasthan, It Is In...

Fossils are fascinating windows into the past and offer a glimpse of life that existed millions of years ago. They can give a peek into the time before humans even existed. They have helped scientists piece together the history of Earth’s ever-changing climates, landscapes, and species. 

From the delicate imprint of a leaf to the giant bones of long-extinct dinosaurs, each fossil narrates a story of evolution, survival, and extinction. They can spark the imagination, creating an outline of a time when strange creatures walked on Earth.

Salkhan Fossils Park, officially known as Sonbhadra Fossils Park, is a fossil park in Uttar Pradesh, India.

 

Updated:Jul 15, 2025, 08:05 AM IST
Follow Us

Location Of Fossil Park

1/7
Location Of Fossil Park

According to the website of District Sonbhadra, the fossil park is located 12 km from Robertsganj, near Salkhan village on state highway SH5A in Sonbhadra district. 

Follow Us

How Old Are Sonbhadra Park's Fossils?

2/7
How Old Are Sonbhadra Park's Fossils?

The fossils in the Park are estimated to be nearly 1400 million years old and are algae and stromatolites, types of fossils. 

Follow Us

Area Of Park

3/7
Area Of Park

The park is spread over an area of about 25 hectares in Kaimur Range, adjacent to Kaimur Wildlife Sanctuary. Furthermore, it comes under the jurisdiction of the State Forest Department. 

Follow Us

Geologists In Park

4/7
Geologists In Park

The website further stated that the geologists have been aware of the fossils found in the present-day park area since the 1930s. 

People who have carried out research in the area include Mr. Auden (1933), Mr. Mathur (1958 and 1965), and Professor S. Kumar (1980–81). 

Follow Us

Canadian Geologist

5/7
Canadian Geologist

Canadian geologist H.J. Hoffman was impressed by the fossils and remarked that he had not seen such beautiful and clear fossils anywhere else in the world. In 2004, Mukund Sharma also further explored the area. 

Follow Us

UNESCO's Tentative World Heritage List

6/7
UNESCO's Tentative World Heritage List

In a significant achievement for India, according to IANS, Salkhan Fossils Park, one of the world’s oldest fossil sites, recently secured a place in UNESCO's tentative list of World Heritage Sites. The park would attain full World Heritage status within the next two years. The Tourism Department had been working towards this goal for the past year. 

Follow Us

Credits

7/7
Credits

Photo Credit: IANS 

Follow Us
Fossil ParkAncient fossils
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
Ind vs Eng
10 Indian Players With Most Runs In A Test Series In England: Shubman Gill At Top, Rahul Dravid Follows, Virat Kohli At...
camera icon7
title
Stop Losing Money! 7 Reasons You Need Cyber Literacy Now
camera icon11
title
India
Most Abusive States Of India: 11 States With Highest Use Of Profanity - THIS State Tops, Check Full List
camera icon11
title
Astronauts
From Earth To Stars: Meet Astronauts Who Lived the Longest In Space, Sunita Williams's Journey Lasted For…
camera icon7
title
Punjab Kings
4 Players Punjab Kings Might Release Before IPL 2026 Auction: Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell And...
NEWS ON ONE CLICK