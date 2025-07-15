One Of World’s Oldest Fossil Sites Is In India, Not In Northeast Or Rajasthan, It Is In...

photoDetails

Fossils are fascinating windows into the past and offer a glimpse of life that existed millions of years ago. They can give a peek into the time before humans even existed. They have helped scientists piece together the history of Earth’s ever-changing climates, landscapes, and species.

From the delicate imprint of a leaf to the giant bones of long-extinct dinosaurs, each fossil narrates a story of evolution, survival, and extinction. They can spark the imagination, creating an outline of a time when strange creatures walked on Earth.

Salkhan Fossils Park, officially known as Sonbhadra Fossils Park, is a fossil park in Uttar Pradesh, India.