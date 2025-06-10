Advertisement
One Of World's Oldest City Once Mesmerized Mark Twain; In Existence For Over.....Years; Not In Greece, Egypt Or America- It's In…
One Of World's Oldest City Once Mesomerized Mark Twain; In Existence For Over.....Years; Not In Greece, Egypt Or America- It's In…

Several cities around the world trace their origins back thousands of years — one such city is in India. Some of these cities reportedly include Jericho, West Bank; Argos, and Athens of Greece. 

This list also includes a name from India, which is not only considered the oldest city in the country but is also a cultural hub with religious relevance.

Updated:Jun 10, 2025, 12:24 PM IST
Oldest City In India

Oldest City In India

The holy city of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh is one of the oldest living cities in the world and is widely considered the oldest continuously inhabited city in India. 

Known By Many Names

Known By Many Names

Varanasi is also known by other names- Banaras and Kashi.

Mark Twain's Quote

Mark Twain's Quote

According to the government website of the city, Mark Twain, the English author and literary figure, once wrote about India's city of Benares.

“Benaras is older than history, older than tradition, older even than legend and looks twice as old as all of them put together,” Twain wrote. 

Religious Relevance

Religious Relevance
Kashi has been the ultimate pilgrimage spot for Hindus for ages. 
Origin Of Kashi

Origin Of Kashi

The origins of the city are yet unknown.

The Ganges in Varanasi is believed to have the power to wash away the "sins of mortals". 

Cultural Capital Of India

Cultural Capital Of India

Banaras is called the 'Cultural Capital' of India. Famous artists, including Ravi Shankar, the renowned Sitar maestro, and Ustad Bismillah Khan, the famous Shehnai player, are sons of Varanasi or have lived here for a major part of their lives.

Famous Ghats Of Banaras

Famous Ghats Of Banaras

Kashi is known for its 84 ghats along the holy Ganga River. Some of these ghats are- Assi Ghat, Dashashwamedh Ghat, and Manikarnika Ghat. 

Hinduism Beliefs

Hinduism Beliefs

Hindus believe that people who die in Varanasi would attain salvation and would be free from the cycle of birth and rebirth, the government site stated. 

Tourism In Varanasi

Tourism In Varanasi

Other than the religious relevance of Banaras, the tourists also go to the city arts, crafts, food, and cultural experience of the city. 

Other Religions' Relevance

Other Religions' Relevance

Sarnath, the place where Buddha preached his first sermon after enlightenment, is just 10 km away. 

Also a pilgrimage place for Jains, Varanasi is believed to be the birthplace of Parsvanath, the twenty-third Tirthankar. 

Vaishnavism and Shaivism have co-existed in Varanasi.

Credits

Credits

All Photo Credit: Representational Images/ ANI

NEWS ON ONE CLICK