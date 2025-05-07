Advertisement
Operation Sindoor: Full List Of 9 Terror Camps Targeted By Indian Armed Forces
photoDetails

Operation Sindoor: Full List Of 9 Terror Camps Targeted By Indian Armed Forces

India-Pakistan Airstrike Under Operation Sindoor: The Indian Armed Forces launched a late-night airstrike targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under the 'Operation Sindoor'. The coordinated attack struck nine terror hideouts linked to banned organisations like Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

The strategic operation involved striking four locations within Pakistan's territory, whilst five targets were situated in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir. The operation was based on strong intelligence inputs and came just two weeks after the deadly terror attack in Jammu Pahalgam, that claimed 26 lives.   

Updated:May 07, 2025, 02:19 PM IST
Targets In PoJK: Syedna Bilal Camp, Muzaffarabad

1/9
Targets In PoJK: Syedna Bilal Camp, Muzaffarabad
Run by Jaish-e-Mohammed, this facility served as both a training and staging ground. Recruits received instructions in weapons use, explosives, and jungle survival skills before being deployed across the border.  
Targets In PoJK: Sawai Nala Camp, Muzaffarabad

2/9
Operation Sindoor
This Lashkar-e-Taiba training camp prepared terrorists involved in attacks in Sonmarg, Gulmarg, and Pahalgam between 2024 and 2025. Recruits were trained in weapons handling, combat tactics, and infiltration methods.  
Targets In PoJK: Barnala Camp, Bhimber

3/9
Operation Sindoor

This camp was used for practical training in jungle warfare, handling explosives, and using firearms. Both LeT and JeM cadres were regularly prepared here for missions in Indian-administered Kashmir. 

 

Targets In PoJK: Gulpur Camp, Kotli

4/9
Operation Sindoor

A known Lashkar base that supported militants operating in Jammu’s Rajouri and Poonch regions. Terrorists behind the 2023 and 2024 Poonch attacks were trained here before infiltrating Indian territory. 

 

Targets In PoJK: Abbas Camp, Kotli

5/9
Operation Sindoor

This Lashkar camp trained small groups of suicide attackers, known as fidayeen. With a capacity for 15 recruits, it focused on high-risk missions involving close combat and direct strikes on Indian targets. 

 

Targets Within Pakistan: Mehmoona Joya Camp, Sialkot

6/9
Operation Sindoor

This camp was the base from which the Pathankot air base attack was planned and executed. It provided logistical and operational support to attackers during the mission.  

Targets Within Pakistan: Markaz Subhanallah, Bahawalpur

7/9
Operation Sindoor

Jaish-e-Mohammed’s headquarters. It handled recruitment, indoctrination, and training in guerrilla tactics, IEDs, and armed assault. Operatives trained here have carried out major attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. 

 

Targets Within Pakistan: Markaz Taiba, Muridke

8/9
Operation Sindoor

The main base of Lashkar-e-Taiba. It trained operatives involved in the 2008 Mumbai attacks, including Ajmal Kasab and David Headley, in firearms, sea routes, and urban combat techniques.  

Targets Within Pakistan: Sarjal Camp, Sialkot

9/9
Operation Sindoor

Terrorists who killed four Jammu and Kashmir police personnel in March 2025 were trained here. The camp focuses on physical training, arms handling, and preparing attackers for cross-border missions. (Image Credit: ANI)  

Operation SindoorIndia-Pakistan AirstrikeIndia armed forces2008 Mumbai attacks
NEWS ON ONE CLICK