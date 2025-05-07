Operation Sindoor: Full List Of 9 Terror Camps Targeted By Indian Armed Forces

photoDetails

India-Pakistan Airstrike Under Operation Sindoor: The Indian Armed Forces launched a late-night airstrike targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under the 'Operation Sindoor'. The coordinated attack struck nine terror hideouts linked to banned organisations like Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

The strategic operation involved striking four locations within Pakistan's territory, whilst five targets were situated in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir. The operation was based on strong intelligence inputs and came just two weeks after the deadly terror attack in Jammu Pahalgam, that claimed 26 lives.