Operation Sindoor: 24 Airstrikes, 9 Terror Camps, JeM-LeT On Target; How India Wreaked Midnight Havoc For 25 Minutes In Pakistan
Operation Sindoor is a precision strike operation launched to target the terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
Media Briefing
Misri, Colonel Qureshi and Wing Commander Singh addressed the media briefing.
Terrorist Camps In POK
Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, in the press briefing, detailed the specific terror camps targeted in PoK.
Terrorist Camps
The details of the terrorist camps that were targeted were displayed in the press briefing.
Kotli Abbas (PoK)
Colonel Sophia Qureshi, in the briefing, said that the intelligence identified Gulpur Camp in Kotli, 30 km from the Line of Control (LoC).
Mehmoona Joya (Pak)
The information about Mehmoona Joya was also shared in the briefing.
Sarjal Sialkot
The information about Sarjal Sialkot was shared in the media briefing.
Markaz Taiba Muridke (Pak)
One of the terrorist camp information shared in the media briefing was Markaz Taiba Muridke.
Previous Attacks In India
In the briefing, a video showed the previous attacks that were carried out in India, including the Mumbai Attacks of 2008 and the Phalagam Attack of 2025.
Operation Sindoor
