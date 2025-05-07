Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2897268https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/operation-sindoor-in-pics-how-india-checkmate-pakistani-radar-systems-2897268
NewsPhotosOperation Sindoor: 24 Airstrikes, 9 Terror Camps, JeM-LeT On Target; How India Wreaked Midnight Havoc For 25 Minutes In Pakistan
photoDetails

Operation Sindoor: 24 Airstrikes, 9 Terror Camps, JeM-LeT On Target; How India Wreaked Midnight Havoc For 25 Minutes In Pakistan

Operation Sindoor is a precision strike operation launched to target the terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). 

Updated:May 07, 2025, 01:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Media Briefing

1/9
Media Briefing

Misri, Colonel Qureshi and Wing Commander Singh addressed the media briefing. 

Follow Us

Terrorist Camps In POK

2/9
Terrorist Camps In POK

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, in the press briefing, detailed the specific terror camps targeted in PoK. 

Follow Us

Terrorist Camps

3/9
Terrorist Camps

The details of the terrorist camps that were targeted were displayed in the press briefing.  

Follow Us

Kotli Abbas (PoK)

4/9
Kotli Abbas (PoK)

Colonel Sophia Qureshi, in the briefing, said that the intelligence identified Gulpur Camp in Kotli, 30 km from the Line of Control (LoC). 

Follow Us

Mehmoona Joya (Pak)

5/9
Mehmoona Joya (Pak)

The information about Mehmoona Joya was also shared in the briefing. 

Follow Us

Sarjal Sialkot

6/9
Sarjal Sialkot

The information about Sarjal Sialkot was shared in the media briefing. 

Follow Us

Markaz Taiba Muridke (Pak)

7/9
Markaz Taiba Muridke (Pak)

One of the terrorist camp information shared in the media briefing was Markaz Taiba Muridke. 

Follow Us

Previous Attacks In India

8/9
Previous Attacks In India

In the briefing, a video showed the previous attacks that were carried out in India, including the Mumbai Attacks of 2008 and the Phalagam Attack of 2025. 

Follow Us

Operation Sindoor

9/9
Operation Sindoor

(with ANI inputs)

Follow Us
Operation SindoorOperation Sindoor IndiaIndian Army Operation Sindoor
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon22
title
Swapna Shastra
THESE Dreams Can Change Your Destiny Overnight—But Only If You See Them At Right Time, Says Swapna Shastra
camera icon9
title
Met Gala 2025
Met Gala 2025: Most Talked-About Looks That Ruled 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ Theme
camera icon8
title
rajasthan royals
4 Players Rajasthan Royals Might Release After IPL 2025: Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer And...
camera icon7
title
IRCTC
IRCTC Retiring Room Booking: Indian Railways Room Types, Stay Duration, Rates, Cancellation Charges, And How To Book Or Cancel Online
camera icon5
title
Auto news
Tata Nexon EV KILLER! New Creta-Sized Electric SUV Launched At Rs 12.49 Lakh With 449 Km Range - Features And Specs
NEWS ON ONE CLICK