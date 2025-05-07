Advertisement
Dogfight Masters: India's Top 5 Fighter Jets That Dominate The Skies Over Pakistan
Dogfight Masters: India's Top 5 Fighter Jets That Dominate The Skies Over Pakistan

India’s military strength is bolstered by a fleet of advanced fighter jets that provide a strategic edge over its neighboring country, Pakistan. These cutting-edge aircraft, equipped with state-of-the-art technology and unmatched agility, play a crucial role in maintaining air superiority in the region. 

 

Updated:May 07, 2025, 02:15 PM IST
India's 5 Fighter Jets That Give India An Edge Over Pakistan

India's 5 Fighter Jets That Give India An Edge Over Pakistan

Here's a look at 5 fighter jets of Indian Air Force featuring Dassault Rafale, HAL Tejas, LCA Sukhoi Su-30MKI and Mikoyan MiG-21.

 

1. Dassault Rafale

1. Dassault Rafale

This cutting-edge twin-jet combat aircraft was developed by the French aerospace company Dassault Aviation. Regarded as one of the top fighter jets globally, India currently possesses 36 of these advanced aircraft in its fleet.

 

2. Mirage-2000

2. Mirage-2000

The Mirage-2000 made its first flight in March 1978. This single-engine, fourth-generation fighter jet comes in multiple variants and is currently in service across several countries, including India, the UAE, Qatar, Brazil, Taiwan, Greece, Peru, and Egypt.

 

3. HAL Tejas LCA

3. HAL Tejas LCA

The Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), created by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), represents a major achievement in the Make in India initiative. Tejas reflects India's dedication to achieving self-reliance in defense technology. The Indian Air Force (IAF) inducted its first Tejas aircraft—a lightweight, single-seat, single-engine, and highly maneuverable supersonic fighter—in July 2016.

 

4. Sukhoi Su-30MKI

4. Sukhoi Su-30MKI

The Sukhoi Su-30MKI is a versatile combat aircraft produced by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in partnership with Russia's Sukhoi Design Bureau. As of 2023, the Indian Air Force (IAF) operates approximately 300 units of this aircraft. In October 2000, India signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Russia to begin licensed production of the Su-30MKI at HAL's facilities.

 

5. Mikoyan MiG-21

5. Mikoyan MiG-21

The MiG-21, often referred to as the 'Flying Coffin,' is the most produced and widely sold fighter jet in history. It has been in service in India for nearly 60 years and has undergone multiple upgrades to remain competitive with third-generation fighter jets.

 

