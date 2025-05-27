Advertisement
Operation Sindoor Inside Pics: From 3 Services Chiefs Monitoring Action To Destruction Map Of Pakistan

Inside Pics Of Operation Sindoor: Almost three weeks after carrying out one of the most successful strikes against terror camps as a part of Operation Sindoor, the Indian Army has released a booklet sharing inside details of the crucial operation for the first time. Notably, Operation Sindoor was launched to avenge the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 civilians were killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists.   

Updated:May 27, 2025, 07:27 AM IST
Under 'Operation Sindoor' carried out in the early hours of May 7, nine terror hideouts, four in Pakistan and the other five in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir, of banned terror outfits Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen were destroyed.

The booklet displays photos of top army officials, including Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and Air Force Chief Marshal AP Singh, "leading the way" while focusing on planning, executing and completing Operation Sindoor.

The 10-page booklet chronologically depicts the chain of events after the ghastly terror attack to counter Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. The terrorist attack that killed 26 civilians in the name of religion on April 22 in the meadows of Baisaran Valley in Pahalgam, shocked the entire country.

The booklet displays that after The Resistance Front (TRF), which is the front of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam terror attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a "free hand" to the armed forces to serve justice for those who lost their lives in the brutal killings.

In the dead of the night, India hit nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), after which the Pakistani army restored to heavy shelling, targeting civilian and military establishments in Kashmir and drone attacks along the international border across various states, including Punjab, Gujarat and Rajasthan.

On May 8 and 9, Pakistan launched around 800-1000 drones and missiles on India. However, the Indian air defence system successfully intercepted and neutralised most of them. Pakistan also launched its Fatah and Shaheen missiles against India which were intercepted by S-400 Sudarshan air defence system.

 

However, India retaliated on May 10, destroying 11 Pakistani air bases, mutliple radar and air defence systems and enemy military installations, thus forcing Pakistan to beg for ceasefire.

