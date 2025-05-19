Spies Among Us? India Nabs Alleged ISI Operatives, Including YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra To Shahzad For Pakistan Espionage
In a crackdown on terrorism, multiple individuals were arrested by the Police on alleged links to Pakistan and ISI.
YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra
YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, who is from Haryana's Hisar, was arrested for allegedly sharing sensitive information and being in continuous contact with a Pakistani citizen. She has been booked under the Official Secrets Act and relevant sections of the BNS.
According to ANI, during the preliminary investigation, Jyoti Malhotra told the police that she went to the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi in 2023 to apply for a visa and met a man named Ahsan-ur-Rahim, aka Danish. She also said that after exchanging numbers, she started talking to Danish and traveled twice to Pakistan.
The officials informed that Jyoti Malhotra also told that Danish arranged for her stay and travel, moreover, he arranged meetings with Pakistani security and intelligence agencies, as per ANI.
(Photo Credit: IANS)
UP's Shahzad
Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested on Sunday an alleged Pakistani agency ISI spy named Shahzad from Moradabad.
As per ANI, Shahzad, a resident of Rampur, UP, had been visiting Pakistan for the past several years and allegedly was smuggling cosmetics, clothes, spices, and other goods illegally across the border between India and Pakistan. According to ANI, an FIR was registered under sections 148 and 152 at ATS, Lucknow.
(Photo Credit: ANI)
Palak Sher Masih and Suraj Masih
Amritsar Rural Police apprehended two individuals, Palak Sher Masih and Suraj Masih, for an alleged role in leaking sensitive information and photographs of Army Cantonment areas and Air Bases in Amritsar.
According to ANI, the preliminary investigation reveals their links to Pakistani intelligence operatives, established through Harpreet Singh, currently lodged in Amritsar Central Jail.
(Photo Credit: @ANI/ X)
Devendra From Haryana
Devendra, a resident of village Mastgarh Cheeka, has been arrested by the district police of Kaithal for allegedly passing information to the Pakistan Army and ISI during the recent Indo-Pak conflict.
Talking to ANI, DSP Kaithal Veerbhan informed that after taking Devendra into custody, he was questioned and during he investigation interrogation, he said that he was in contact with ISI.
"Intelligence information was received by the district police of Kaithal, on that basis our special detective staff arrested Devendra s/o Narwal Singh, resident of village Mastgarh Cheeka. After taking him into custody, he was questioned. During that interrogation, he said that he was in contact with the Pakistan intelligence agency, ISI," Veerbhan said.
"He used to provide information about the dispute going on between India and Pakistan to that agency and also information about Operation Sindoor to the Pakistani army and the ISS from time to time... Our staff at the cyber police station is doing a thorough investigation into the devices found with him. Whatever the truth may come out, the law will be followed accordingly," he added.
(Photo Credit: Representational Image/ Freepik)
Arman Of Nuh
A man named Arman from Haryana's Nuh was arrested on May 16 for allegedly passing information to the Pakistani side during the recent India-Pakistan conflict.
Speaking to reporters, Nuh DSP Ajaib Singh stated that Arman is on remand, and that information is being gathered.
He said, "A man named Arman was arrested on May 16 based on the intelligence that the Nagina police had. That person was providing secret information to the Pakistani side during the conflict between India and Pakistan. He is on remand, and we are collecting the information. We have the evidence, and we are furthering our investigation."
(Photo Credit: Representational Image/ Freepik)
Guzala
According to a report in Hindustan Times, Malerkotla resident Guzala was held on May 8 and was booked under Section 152 of the BNS and Sections 3, 4, and 5 of the Official Secret Act at Police Station City-1, Malerkotla.
(Photo Credit: Representational Image/ Freepik)
Yameen Mohamad
Apart from Guzala, as per the HT report, another Malerkotla resident, Yameen Mohammad, was also nabbed under the same sections.
(Photo Credit: Representational Image/ Pixabay)
Trending Photos