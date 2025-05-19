Spies Among Us? India Nabs Alleged ISI Operatives, Including YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra To Shahzad For Pakistan Espionage

1 / 7

YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, who is from Haryana's Hisar, was arrested for allegedly sharing sensitive information and being in continuous contact with a Pakistani citizen. She has been booked under the Official Secrets Act and relevant sections of the BNS.

According to ANI, during the preliminary investigation, Jyoti Malhotra told the police that she went to the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi in 2023 to apply for a visa and met a man named Ahsan-ur-Rahim, aka Danish. She also said that after exchanging numbers, she started talking to Danish and traveled twice to Pakistan.

The officials informed that Jyoti Malhotra also told that Danish arranged for her stay and travel, moreover, he arranged meetings with Pakistani security and intelligence agencies, as per ANI.

(Photo Credit: IANS)