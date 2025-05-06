Pakistan Test-Fires New Missiles: India Or Pakistan, Who Has More Powerful Missiles?

photoDetails

english

2896497

Amid tensions between India and Pakistan, both countries have test-fired new missiles and weapons in a fresh show of strength. While Pakistan test-fired two missiles - a surface-to-surface ballistic missile with a range of 120 kilometres from its Fatah series and a surface-to-surface missile with a range of 450 kms from its Abdali weapon system. On the other hand, India successfully test-fired an advanced underwater naval mine designed to enhance the Navy's capabilities against modern stealth ships and submarines. Earlier, the Indian Navy undertook successful multiple anti-ship firings to revalidate and demonstrate readiness of platforms, systems and crew for long-range precision offensive strike. Both India and Pakistan are nuclear-capable countries and here is a look at who has an edge in this contest: