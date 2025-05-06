Advertisement
NewsPhotosPakistan Test-Fires New Missiles: India Or Pakistan, Who Has More Powerful Missiles?
Pakistan Test-Fires New Missiles: India Or Pakistan, Who Has More Powerful Missiles?

Amid tensions between India and Pakistan, both countries have test-fired new missiles and weapons in a fresh show of strength. While Pakistan test-fired two missiles - a surface-to-surface ballistic missile with a range of 120 kilometres from its Fatah series and a surface-to-surface missile with a range of 450 kms from its Abdali weapon system. On the other hand, India successfully test-fired an advanced underwater naval mine designed to enhance the Navy's capabilities against modern stealth ships and submarines. Earlier, the Indian Navy undertook successful multiple anti-ship firings to revalidate and demonstrate readiness of platforms, systems and crew for long-range precision offensive strike. Both India and Pakistan are nuclear-capable countries and here is a look at who has an edge in this contest: 

Updated:May 06, 2025, 02:04 PM IST
ICBM, MIRVs At Display

India and Pakistan, both nuclear-armed neighbors, have developed extensive missile arsenals as part of their strategic deterrence postures. While both nations possess a range of missile capabilities, India's missile program exhibits advancements in range, payload, and technology, particularly with the development of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) and multiple independently targetable reentry vehicle (MIRV) technology.

1. India’s Long-Range Missile Capabilities

India's missile program, spearheaded by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), includes the Agni series. Agni-V is an ICBM with a range of approximately 7,000–8,000 km, capable of carrying nuclear warheads and equipped with MIRV technology. Agni-VI is currently under development, this missile is expected to have a range exceeding 10,000 km and will also feature MIRV capabilities.

2. Pakistan’s Missile Capabilities

Pakistan's missile arsenal primarily focuses on regional deterrence. Shaheen-III is a medium-range ballistic missile with a range of up to 2,750 km, capable of reaching all parts of India. Ababeel was tested in 2017, and this missile reportedly has a range of 2,200 km and is designed to carry MIRVs, enhancing its strategic capabilities. While these missiles bolster Pakistan's deterrence posture, their range and technological sophistication are currently limited compared to India's ICBMs.

3. Nuclear Warhead Estimates

Both countries maintain nuclear arsenals as part of their strategic deterrence and India is estimated to possess approximately 165-170 nuclear warheads. Pakistan is estimated to have around 170-172 nuclear warheads.

4. Technological Advancements

India has made significant strides in missile technology. India's successful test of the Agni-V with MIRV capability allows a single missile to carry multiple nuclear warheads, each capable of striking different targets. Pakistan's development of the Ababeel missile indicates efforts to achieve similar capabilities, though operational deployment details remain limited.

5. Strategic Doctrines

Adheres to a "No First Use" (NFU) nuclear policy, India emphasizing deterrence and restraint. Pakistan maintains a policy that allows for first use of nuclear weapons under certain circumstances, aiming to deter conventional military threats.

6. India vs Pakistan Verdict

In summary, while both India and Pakistan have developed missile capabilities to serve their strategic objectives, India's advancements in long-range ICBMs and MIRV technology provide it with a more extensive and technologically sophisticated missile arsenal. Pakistan continues to enhance its missile capabilities, focusing on regional deterrence and developing technologies trying to get an edge against India.

