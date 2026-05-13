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NewsPhotosSelling an egg in this city can land you in jail - India's only city where non-veg is illegal
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Selling an egg in this city can land you in jail - India's only city where non-veg is illegal

Selling an egg in this Indian city can land you in jail. Palitana in Gujarat became the world's first city to completely ban meat, fish, and eggs. Here is the full story behind a decision that shocked the world.

 

Updated:May 13, 2026, 07:31 PM IST
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Not Ayodhya, not Varanasi, this city banned non veg

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Not Ayodhya, not Varanasi, this city banned non veg

India has many religious cities. Varanasi, Rishikesh, Tirupati. All of them have vegetarian areas, sacred streets, and temple customs. But one small city in Gujarat went further than any of them. It banned meat entirely. For everyone. By law.

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Welcome to Palitana, the world's first meat-free city

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Welcome to Palitana, the world's first meat-free city

Palitana sits in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district, about 214 kilometres from Ahmedabad. It is a Jain pilgrimage town built around the Shatrunjaya hill, which holds over 900 temples. In 2014, it made history by becoming the first city in the world to completely ban the sale and consumption of non-vegetarian food.

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It started with 200 monks and hunger strike

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It started with 200 monks and hunger strike

In 2014, nearly 200 Jain monks launched a hunger strike in Palitana. Their demand was specific. They wanted the government to shut down approximately 250 butcher shops operating in and around the city. The protest drew national attention and put enormous pressure on local authorities to act.

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The government listened, then it acted

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The government listened, then it acted

Responding to the sustained protest, the Gujarat government implemented a formal ban on the sale of meat, eggs, and the slaughter of animals within Palitana. Violations carry legal penalties. Selling an egg in this city is not just frowned upon. It is a punishable offence.

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For Jains, this was historic victory

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For Jains, this was historic victory

Jainism places non-violence, or ahimsa, at the absolute centre of its philosophy. Harming any living being, including animals, is considered a serious ethical violation. For the Jain community of Palitana, the ban was not just a policy. It was official recognition of a belief system practised for over 2,500 years.

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The city's food scene transformed overnight

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The city's food scene transformed overnight

After the ban, dozens of vegetarian restaurants opened across Palitana to serve the growing number of pilgrims and visitors. Thalis, snacks, sweets, and regional Gujarati dishes now fill every menu. Business owners who once sold meat shifted to vegetarian trade or moved out entirely.

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Not everyone agreed with the decision

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Not everyone agreed with the decision

The ban drew criticism from food freedom advocates and tourism professionals. Many argued that restricting food choices in a public city crossed a constitutional line. Non-Jain residents and workers in the area raised concerns about livelihoods. The debate over religious law versus personal freedom continues even today.

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One city, one law, one idea that changed everything

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One city, one law, one idea that changed everything

Palitana remains the only city on Earth where vegetarianism is not a choice but a legal requirement. It sits at the intersection of ancient faith and modern governance, drawing pilgrims, scholars, and curious visitors from across the world. Whatever one thinks of the ban, the city made history on a plate.

Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ AI 

 

Also Read: From UAE to Indonesia: 6 Muslim-majority countries that support India

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