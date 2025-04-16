Advertisement
Passport Rules 2025: New Changes Come Into Effect – DOB, Parents' Names, Address, and Other Details
Passport Rules 2025: New Changes Come Into Effect – DOB, Parents’ Names, Address, and Other Details

New Passport Rules 2025 In India: As we all know that Indian passport is a crucial document that verifies identity, especially during international travel. Currently, the PM Modi-led government has updated its passport application process, introducing stricter documentation requirements. 

It is important to note that the Aadhaar, Election Photo Identity Card (EPIC), PAN card, driving licence, and Pay Pension Order will only be accepted if they explicitly mention the full date of birth.   

 

Updated:Apr 16, 2025, 12:49 PM IST
Birth Certificate Now Mandatory

1/7
Birth Certificate Now Mandatory

In a key update, the government mandates that only birth certificates will be accepted as valid proof of date of birth for individuals born on or after October 1, 2023, when applying for a passport.

 

What About Applicants Born Before October 1, 2023

2/7
New Passport Rules 2025 In India

Applicants born before the cut-off date can continue to use alternative documents like school leaving certificates, PAN cards, driving licences, voter ID, or service records for age verification.  

MEA Issues Notification on Revised Passport Rules

3/7
New Passport Rules 2025 In India

As per the Ministry of External Affairs' notification dated February 24, the revised passport rules aim to simplify and streamline the documentation process for applicants.  

New Passport Colour-Coding System Introduced

4/7
New Passport Rules 2025 In India

The central government has implemented a new colour-coded passport system to simplify identification. Red passports are for diplomats, white for government officials, blue for general public use, and grey for emergency cases, ensuring efficient categorization and smoother international travel processes. 

 

Parents' Names Removed from the Last Page

5/7
New Passport Rules 2025 In India

In a move to support single-parent families, the passport will no longer feature parents’ names on the last page, ensuring greater inclusivity.

 

Address Details Shifted to Barcode Format

6/7
New Passport Rules 2025 In India

To boost privacy and security, applicants' residential addresses will no longer be printed on the last page but embedded in a scannable barcode for official use. 

 

Enhanced Security and Design Features Rolled Out

7/7
New Passport Rules 2025 In India

The new passport format includes updated security elements and layout improvements, aligning with global standards for safer and more efficient international travel. (Image Credit: File Photo)

 

NEWS ON ONE CLICK