Passport Rules 2025: New Changes Come Into Effect – DOB, Parents’ Names, Address, and Other Details

photoDetails

english

New Passport Rules 2025 In India: As we all know that Indian passport is a crucial document that verifies identity, especially during international travel. Currently, the PM Modi-led government has updated its passport application process, introducing stricter documentation requirements.

It is important to note that the Aadhaar, Election Photo Identity Card (EPIC), PAN card, driving licence, and Pay Pension Order will only be accepted if they explicitly mention the full date of birth.