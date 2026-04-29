Photos: Before the first vote – A look at West Bengal’s election preparations

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This phase includes several high-profile candidates. Firhad Hakim, Chandrima Bhattacharya, Shashi Panja, Aroop Biswas and Bratya Basu are among those in the contest.

The BJP has fielded Ratna Debnath, mother of a junior doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Hospital, from Panihati. Swapan Dasgupta is contesting from Rashbehari.

Ahead of polling, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said, “I am going to fight and defeat Mamata Banerjee tomorrow.”

He also said, “The party campaigned under the leadership of PM Modi, and Amit Shah himself said that the chief minister will be from the soil of the state.”

He was referring to the party’s stand on leadership. (Photo: ANI)