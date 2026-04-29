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NewsPhotosPhotos: Before the first vote – A look at West Bengal’s election preparations
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Photos: Before the first vote – A look at West Bengal’s election preparations

West Bengal is set to vote in the second phase of polling on Wednesday (April 29) for the 2026 assembly elections. With 142 seats going to the polls in this final phase and over 3.22 crore voters ready to exercise their right to franchise, the state is witnessing a high-pitched electoral battle involving the incumbent Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Left parties and the Congress.

Updated:Apr 29, 2026, 02:26 AM IST
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The big voting day

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The big voting day

Voting for the second phase of the West Bengal assembly elections will be held on Wednesday. Polling will begin from 7 am and end at 6 pm across 142 constituencies. Over 1,448 candidates are in the race, including 1,228 men and 220 women. (Photo: ANI)

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Voters in numbers

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This phase covers more than 3.22 crore voters. Out of them, 3.21 crore are general electors and nearly 40,000 are service voters. The voter base includes 1.64 crore men, 1.57 crore women and 792 third gender voters. Over 4.12 lakh young voters aged 18-19 are voting for the first time. (Photo: ANI)

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Special arrangements

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The Election Commission of India has set up 41,001 polling stations across the state. This includes 39,301 main stations and 1,700 auxiliary stations. There are also 8,845 all-women-managed booths, 13 PWD-managed stations and 258 model polling stations. Webcasting will be active at all booths to monitor the process. (Photo: ANI)

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Main election issues

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Campaign debates have centred on issues such as “infiltration, Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll, deletion of voters and jobs”. Parties have also made strong outreach efforts towards women voters, who are seen as an important factor in this phase. (Photo: ANI)

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BJP’s campaign push

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah led the BJP campaign with multiple rallies across the state. PM Modi criticised the ruling party and said in Barrackpore, “Wherever I have gone in West Bengal, I have seen the mood of the people.”

 

“I am returning with the confidence that after the results on May 4, I will have to come back to attend the BJP's oath-taking ceremony,” he said, expressing confidence in a change of government. (Photo: ANI)

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TMC’s response

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Led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the TMC also ran a strong campaign and said it is confident of returning to power. The party has interpreted the first phase of voting held on April 23 in its own favour, while the BJP has done the same.

 

Mamata herself is contesting from Bhabanipur in this phase. (Photo: ANI)

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Candidates and political heat

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This phase includes several high-profile candidates. Firhad Hakim, Chandrima Bhattacharya, Shashi Panja, Aroop Biswas and Bratya Basu are among those in the contest.

 

The BJP has fielded Ratna Debnath, mother of a junior doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Hospital, from Panihati. Swapan Dasgupta is contesting from Rashbehari.

 

Ahead of polling, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said, “I am going to fight and defeat Mamata Banerjee tomorrow.”

 

He also said, “The party campaigned under the leadership of PM Modi, and Amit Shah himself said that the chief minister will be from the soil of the state.”

 

He was referring to the party’s stand on leadership. (Photo: ANI)

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The road ahead

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Voting in this phase will influence the next stage of West Bengal’s political journey. The final results, along with other states, will be declared on May 4, bringing this high-stakes contest closer to its outcome. (Photo: ANI)

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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026Election Preparations BengalPolling Day IndiaAssembly Elections West Bengal
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