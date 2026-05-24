Photos: Jaishankar, Gor and Marco Rubio all in one frame – but it was Mrs Rubio who stole spotlight
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s wife Jeanette Douglass Rubio stole the spotlight in New Delhi as she stepped onto the red carpet at Roosevelt House for a high-profile diplomatic reception hosted in honour of the visiting couple. Hosted by US Ambassador Sergio Gor, the evening brought together External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and a room full of international diplomats. Here are a few moments captured from the evening.
Power meeting in Delhi
A grand reception was hosted at Roosevelt House in honour of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during his official visit to India. The event was organised by US Ambassador Sergio Gor and attended by top Indian officials, including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. Diplomats from several countries were also present. (Photo: X)
Red carpet setup
The venue was arranged with a formal red carpet welcome, polished lighting and carefully planned décor. Guests were received in a structured diplomatic setting that matched the importance of the visit. The atmosphere was formal, with talks centred on India-US cooperation and ongoing diplomatic talks. (Photo: X)
Arrival of Marco Rubio
Marco Rubio arrived at the venue dressed in a black tuxedo paired with a bow tie. His look kept to classic diplomatic formality. He was accompanied by his wife, Jeanette Douglass Rubio, as they walked onto the red carpet together, drawing attention from photographers and attendees. (Photo: X)
Mrs. Rubio’s golden look
Jeanette Rubio stepped into the spotlight in a golden sequined gown. Along with minimal jewellery and a small clutch, the outfit gave her a striking presence at the event. Her appearance soon became one of the most photographed moments of the evening. (Photo: X)
India’s representation
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar represented India at the reception. He appeared in his signature formal style, wearing a black jacket with a pocket square. His look matched the formal tone of the evening, which brought together diplomatic talks and bilateral cooperation between the two countries. (Photo: X)
Vikram Misri’s presence
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri also attended the reception. He was seen in a white shirt and black trousers, layered with a grey waistcoat. His appearance added to the formal diplomatic setting, with several senior officials and ambassadors in attendance throughout the evening. (Photo: X)
Host Sergio Gor welcomes guests
US Ambassador Sergio Gor hosted the event and personally welcomed guests as they arrived. Diplomats from various countries, senior officials and international representatives were part of the gathering. The reception created a space for both formal dialogue and social interaction. (Photo: X)
Evening that moved beyond diplomacy
Though the Roosevelt House reception was planned as a formal India-US diplomatic gathering on trade and strategic cooperation, the red carpet moments added another layer to the evening. Marco Rubio’s visit, along with senior Indian officials and international diplomats, set the political tone, while Jeanette Rubio’s photographs became one of the most talked-about highlights, turning the event into both a diplomatic and cultural talking point. (Photo: X)
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