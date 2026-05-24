Photos: Jaishankar, Gor and Marco Rubio all in one frame – but it was Mrs Rubio who stole spotlight

photoDetails

english

3049916

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s wife Jeanette Douglass Rubio stole the spotlight in New Delhi as she stepped onto the red carpet at Roosevelt House for a high-profile diplomatic reception hosted in honour of the visiting couple. Hosted by US Ambassador Sergio Gor, the evening brought together External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and a room full of international diplomats. Here are a few moments captured from the evening.