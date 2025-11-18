Photos: King Of Indian Railways, This Legendary Train Rules India With Unbelievable Speed & Luxury

photoDetails

Step aboard the Rajdhani Express, India’s crown jewel of rail travel. Celebrated for its unmatched speed, elegant interiors and impeccable service, this legendary train connects the nation’s capital with key cities across India.

Every journey is a visual and sensory delight, from scenic landscapes unfolding outside the windows to the luxury and comfort inside.

Join us as we explore the iconic Rajdhani Express through a stunning photo journey, capturing why it truly reigns as the King of Indian Railways.