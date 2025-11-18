Photos: King Of Indian Railways, This Legendary Train Rules India With Unbelievable Speed & Luxury
Step aboard the Rajdhani Express, India’s crown jewel of rail travel. Celebrated for its unmatched speed, elegant interiors and impeccable service, this legendary train connects the nation’s capital with key cities across India.
Every journey is a visual and sensory delight, from scenic landscapes unfolding outside the windows to the luxury and comfort inside.
Join us as we explore the iconic Rajdhani Express through a stunning photo journey, capturing why it truly reigns as the King of Indian Railways.
Experience The King Of Indian Railways
Celebrated for its unmatched speed, luxury and impeccable service, the Rajdhani Express stands proudly as the King of Indian Railways.
The very name “Rajdhani” means capital city, and true to its title, the train links the nation’s capital with the capitals of states, offering passengers a travel experience that combines elegance, comfort, and punctuality.
Every journey aboard the Rajdhani Express reflects India’s pride in modern railway travel.
Royal Comfort And Unmatched Priority
The train earned its royal title thanks to superior facilities, fastest schedules and high status within Indian Railways. It was India’s first fully air-conditioned express train, setting a new benchmark for comfort and hospitality.
Every Rajdhani train receives the highest priority on railway routes, ensuring timely arrivals without delays or overtaking. With spotless interiors, delicious onboard meals and a serene environment, passengers enjoy a regal experience worthy of its title.
A Legendary Launch In 1969
The first Rajdhani Express began service on March 3, 1969, connecting New Delhi with Howrah (Kolkata). It reduced travel between the two cities to just 17 hours, an achievement at the time.
Its success inspired the creation of new Rajdhani routes linking Delhi to Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Guwahati and other key cities. Over decades, the train has symbolised India’s growth, modernisation and efficiency in rail travel.
Five Rajdhanis That Rule The Rails
The Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani remains the most celebrated, admired for its scenic journey, punctuality and exceptional service.
The Mumbai-New Delhi Rajdhani links India’s financial capital with the nation’s capital, travelling at speeds above 130 km/h with luxury interiors and gourmet meals.
The Bengaluru-New Delhi route spans over 2,300 kilometres, combining comfort with breathtaking views and a blend of North and South Indian cuisine.
The Chennai-New Delhi train offers a smooth overnight journey with cozy sleeping arrangements and regional delicacies.
The Guwahati-New Delhi Rajdhani connects the Northeast, offering scenic landscapes, clean service and attentive staff.
Blazing Speeds And Top Priority
Rajdhani Express trains run at 130-140 km/h on select routes, saving passengers hours of travel time. The trains enjoy top priority on tracks, ensuring no overtaking and exceptional punctuality.
Passengers experience a smooth and vibration-free ride while enjoying clean linens, free meals and attentive service that rivals luxury airlines.
Over 20 Routes, Nationwide Reach
The Rajdhani network spans over 20 routes, connecting nearly every state capital and major metro city. Its extensive reach makes it one of India’s most prestigious and well-loved luxury train services, combining modern technology, royal comfort and hospitality.
The Rajdhani Reigns Supreme
From its historic launch to today, the Rajdhani Express continues to reign as India’s fastest and most admired train. It offers passengers a travel experience that blends luxury, speed and tradition, making it a timeless icon and the true King of Indian Railways.
