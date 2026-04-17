No visa required: 10 places in India that look exactly like Europe

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Khajjiar, Himachal Pradesh (The Mini Switzerland)

The Vibe: Vast emerald green meadows surrounded by dense cedar and pine forests.

Why it looks like Europe: The topography is almost identical to the Swiss Alps. The way the meadows slope into the forest creates a postcard-perfect European landscape.

Pro-Tip: Visit in early summer for the most vibrant green grass.

Representative image. (Photo credits: Freepik)