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NewsPhotosNo visa required: 10 places in India that look exactly like Europe
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No visa required: 10 places in India that look exactly like Europe

Discover 10 stunning places in India that look exactly like Europe, no visa required! From Khajjiar’s mini Switzerland to Pondicherry’s French streets, explore budget-friendly travel alternatives.

Updated:Apr 17, 2026, 07:27 AM IST
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Khajjiar, Himachal Pradesh (The Mini Switzerland)

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Khajjiar, Himachal Pradesh (The Mini Switzerland)

Khajjiar, Himachal Pradesh (The Mini Switzerland)

The Vibe: Vast emerald green meadows surrounded by dense cedar and pine forests.

Why it looks like Europe: The topography is almost identical to the Swiss Alps. The way the meadows slope into the forest creates a postcard-perfect European landscape.

Pro-Tip: Visit in early summer for the most vibrant green grass.

Representative image. (Photo credits: Freepik)

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Pondicherry (The French Riviera)

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Pondicherry (The French Riviera)

Pondicherry (The French Riviera)

The Vibe: Pastel-colored colonial buildings, cobblestone streets, and bougainvillea flowers draping over yellow walls.

Why it looks like Europe: The "White Town" (French Quarter) was designed by the French. The architecture, the cafes, and the quiet lanes feel like a small village in Provence, France.

Pro-Tip: Rent a bicycle to explore the French Quarter for the most authentic experience.

Representative image. (Photo credits: Freepik)

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Munnar, Kerala (The Scottish Highlands)

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Munnar, Kerala (The Scottish Highlands)

Munnar, Kerala (The Scottish Highlands)

The Vibe: Endless rolling hills of tea plantations covered in a thick blanket of mist.

Why it looks like Europe: The undulating green hills and the cool, foggy climate mirror the highlands of Scotland or the landscapes of Ireland.

Pro-Tip: Wake up at 5:00 AM to catch the "Mist-Walk" over the plantations.

Representative image. (Photo credits: Freepik)

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Coorg, Karnataka (The Scotland of India)

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Coorg, Karnataka (The Scotland of India)

Coorg, Karnataka (The Scotland of India)

The Vibe: Dense coffee estates, rainforests, and waterfalls.

Why it looks like Europe: Much like Scotland, Coorg has a cool climate, rugged terrain, and a culture that feels distinct from the rest of the plains.

Pro-Tip: Stay in a colonial-style homestay to complete the European vibe.

Representative image. (Photo credits: Freepik)

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Gulmarg, Kashmir (The Swiss Alps)

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Gulmarg, Kashmir (The Swiss Alps)

Gulmarg, Kashmir (The Swiss Alps)

The Vibe: Powder-white snow, towering fir trees, and high-altitude gondolas.

Why it looks like Europe: In winter, Gulmarg is an exact replica of the Alps. The skiing slopes and the snow-covered chalets are pure Europe.

Pro-Tip: Visit in January for the heaviest snowfall and the best "Alps" feel.

(Photo credits: ANI)

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Meghalaya (The Scotland of the East)

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Meghalaya (The Scotland of the East)

Meghalaya (The Scotland of the East)

The Vibe: Rolling green plateaus, deep valleys, and crystalline rivers.

Why it looks like Europe: The plateau regions of Shillong look strikingly similar to the Scottish countryside, especially during the rainy season when the greenery is electric.

Pro-Tip: Visit the "Double Decker Living Root Bridges" for a touch of fairy-tale European magic.

Representative image. (Photo credits: Freepik)

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Old Goa/Fontainhas, Goa (The Portuguese Soul)

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Old Goa/Fontainhas, Goa (The Portuguese Soul)

 Old Goa/Fontainhas, Goa (The Portuguese Soul)

The Vibe: Latin-style houses painted in vibrant reds, blues, and yellows, with ornate balconies.

Why it looks like Europe: Fontainhas is the Latin Quarter of Goa. The architecture is purely Portuguese, making it feel like you’ve stepped into Lisbon.

Pro-Tip: Walk through the narrow alleys of Fontainhas during the "Golden Hour" for the best photos.

Representative image. (Photo credits: Freepik)

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Leh-Ladakh (The Nordic Highlands)

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Leh-Ladakh (The Nordic Highlands)

Leh-Ladakh (The Nordic Highlands)

The Vibe: Stark, dramatic mountains, turquoise blue lakes, and high-altitude deserts.

Why it looks like Europe: The landscape of Ladakh-specifically Pangong Lake and the Nubra Valley, is reminiscent of Iceland or the Norwegian fjords.

Pro-Tip: Carry high-SPF sunscreen as the "Nordic" sun at this altitude is very harsh.

Representative image. (Photo credits: Freepik)

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Ooty, Tamil Nadu (The English Countryside)

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Ooty, Tamil Nadu (The English Countryside)

Ooty, Tamil Nadu (The English Countryside)

The Vibe: Eucalyptus forests, lakeboats, and old British-era stone cottages.

Why it looks like Europe: Ooty was developed as a hill station for the British. The botanical gardens and the Toy Train evoke the feeling of the English countryside.

Pro-Tip: Visit the Botanical Gardens during the flower show for a "Royal Garden" feel.

Representative image. (Photo credits: Freepik)

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North Sikkim (The Central European Alps)

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North Sikkim (The Central European Alps)

North Sikkim (The Central European Alps)

The Vibe: Jagged, snow-capped peaks, glacial lakes, and winding mountain roads.

Why it looks like Europe: The scale of the mountains and the clarity of the glacial lakes (like Gurudongmar Lake) mirror the landscapes of Austria and Switzerland.

Pro-Tip: You need a special permit for North Sikkim-plan your paperwork in advance!

Representative image. (Photo credits: Freepik)

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Budget Travel Destinationsbudget travelKhajjiar Mini SwitzerlandBest Hill Stations In India
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