Places In India Where Holi Is Not Celebrated
Holi is not celebrated in several places in India due to unique local legends. In Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand, Holi is quiet due to a goddess’s dislike of noise. Tamil Nadu observes Masi Magam instead, a culturally distinct celebration.
Holi, the festival of colours, is celebrated with great enthusiasm across India, marking the arrival of spring and the victory of good over evil. People gather to throw coloured powders at each other, sing, dance, and enjoy festive foods, creating an atmosphere of joy and unity. It's a time of exuberance and togetherness.
The festival is rooted in Hindu mythology, with various stories tied to the legend of Holika and the demon king Hiranyakashipu. It signifies the burning away of evil and the emergence of good, symbolised by the bonfires lit on the eve of Holi. The next day is filled with colour and celebration.
Holi is one of the biggest festivals celebrated across the country but do you know there are some places in India where Holi is not celebrated?
Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand
Holi is celebrated quietly in the villages of Kwili and Kurjhan in Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand, due to a local legend. As per the media reports, the presiding goddess, Tripura Sundari, is believed to dislike noise, so residents opt for subdued celebrations.
Durgapur, Jharkhand
Holi is not celebrated in Durgapur village, Bokaro, Jharkhand, due to a century-old incident. The local king’s son and later the king himself tragically died on Holi. The king's final decree was to forbid the celebration of the festival.
Tamil Nadu
In Tamil Nadu, Holi is not celebrated. Instead, the day is observed as Masi Magam, a sacred occasion when celestial beings and ancestors are believed to come to earth to bathe in sacred waters.
Ramsan Village, Gujarat
Ramsan village in Gujarat's Banaskantha district has abstained from celebrating Holi for over 200 years due to a curse by saints, who were angered by the misconduct of a former king.
