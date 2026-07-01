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Planning a monsoon trip? Don't miss these breathtaking seasonal waterfalls

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 01, 2026, 11:02 AM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 11:02 AM IST
Most of India's waterfalls reveal their true grandeur only during the monsoon. Between June and September, seasonal rains transform gentle streams into roaring cascades, creating breathtaking natural spectacles. If you're planning a rainy-season getaway, these waterfalls deserve a spot on your bucket list.

Most of India's waterfalls reveal their true grandeur only during the monsoon. Between June and September, seasonal rains transform gentle streams into roaring cascades, creating breathtaking natural spectacles. If you're planning a rainy-season getaway, these waterfalls deserve a spot on your bucket list.

Jog Falls, Karnataka — India's Mightiest Plunge1/8

Jog Falls, Karnataka — India's Mightiest Plunge

Best time to visit: August–September for the full four-cascade spectacle.

 

Dudhsagar Falls, Goa–Karnataka Border — The Milk Sea2/8

Dudhsagar Falls, Goa–Karnataka Border — The Milk Sea

Best time to visit: July–August for peak flow. Note that direct railway track access is now restricted — jeep safaris through the wildlife sanctuary are the standard route.

 

Nohkalikai Falls, Meghalaya — The Tallest Plunge in India3/8

Nohkalikai Falls, Meghalaya — The Tallest Plunge in India

Best time to visit: July–September. Carry a good rain jacket — you will need it even at the viewpoint.

 

Athirappilly Falls, Kerala — The Niagara of India4/8

Athirappilly Falls, Kerala — The Niagara of India

Best time to visit: June–September. Authorities now regulate visitor entry during peak monsoon for safety — book ahead.

 

Chitrakote Falls, Chhattisgarh — India's Widest Waterfall5/8

Chitrakote Falls, Chhattisgarh — India's Widest Waterfall

Best time to visit: July–October for maximum width and power.

 

Seven Sisters Falls, Meghalaya — The Monsoon-Only Wonder6/8

Seven Sisters Falls, Meghalaya — The Monsoon-Only Wonder

Best time to visit: July–September. Combine with Nohkalikai and Cherrapunji in a single trip.

 

Devkund Waterfall, Maharashtra — The Hidden Emerald Pool7/8

Devkund Waterfall, Maharashtra — The Hidden Emerald Pool

Best time to visit: July–August. The trail gets slippery — waterproof shoes are non-negotiable.

 

Neer Garh Falls, Rishikesh, The North's Monsoon Gem8/8

Neer Garh Falls, Rishikesh, The North's Monsoon Gem

Best time to visit: July–August for peak flow.

 

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