NewsPhotosPlanning A Trip to Agra? Don’t Miss These 5 Mughal Wonders – Besides Taj Mahal
Planning A Trip to Agra? Don’t Miss These 5 Mughal Wonders – Besides Taj Mahal

One of the crown jewels of Mughal India, Agra is home to some of the most magnificent architecture of that era. At its heart stands the Taj Mahal, one of the Seven Wonders of the World. Beyond this grand white marble marvel, the city is also known for five remarkable forts that attract countless tourists.
Updated:Apr 19, 2025, 02:34 PM IST
Taj Mahal

1/6
Taj Mahal

Taj Mahal is the timeless symbol of love and one of the most iconic monuments of the world.

Red Fort aka Agra Fort

2/6
Red Fort aka Agra Fort

Agra's Red Fort is a blend of the power and grandeur of the Mughal architecture.  

Itmad-ud-Daula

3/6
Itmad-ud-Daula

Itmad-ud-Daula's tomb in Agra is a splendid marble mausoleum known for its intricate inlay work and charm.

 

Sikandra Fort

4/6
Sikandra Fort

Agra's Sikandra Fort is the resting place of Emperor Akbar and is an everyday attraction for tourists. 

Fatehpur Sikri

5/6
Fatehpur Sikri

Fatehpur Sikri is a preserved Mughal architecture that was once emperor Akbar’s imperial capital.

 

Mariyam Tomb

6/6
Mariyam Tomb

This secluded Mughal-era monument, built in red sandstone, is another architectural feature in Agra. 

(All Photo Credit: Meta AI, ChatGPT)

agra vacationMughal Architecturemughal monuments
