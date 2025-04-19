photoDetails

Planning A Trip to Agra? Don’t Miss These 5 Mughal Wonders – Besides Taj Mahal

One of the crown jewels of Mughal India, Agra is home to some of the most magnificent architecture of that era. At its heart stands the Taj Mahal, one of the Seven Wonders of the World. Beyond this grand white marble marvel, the city is also known for five remarkable forts that attract countless tourists.

Zee Media Bureau | Updated:Apr 19, 2025, 02:34 PM IST

Taj Mahal 1 / 6 Taj Mahal is the timeless symbol of love and one of the most iconic monuments of the world.

Red Fort aka Agra Fort 2 / 6 Agra's Red Fort is a blend of the power and grandeur of the Mughal architecture.

Itmad-ud-Daula 3 / 6 Itmad-ud-Daula's tomb in Agra is a splendid marble mausoleum known for its intricate inlay work and charm.

Sikandra Fort 4 / 6 Agra's Sikandra Fort is the resting place of Emperor Akbar and is an everyday attraction for tourists.

Fatehpur Sikri 5 / 6 Fatehpur Sikri is a preserved Mughal architecture that was once emperor Akbar's imperial capital.