Planning A Trip to Agra? Don’t Miss These 5 Mughal Wonders – Besides Taj Mahal
One of the crown jewels of Mughal India, Agra is home to some of the most magnificent architecture of that era. At its heart stands the Taj Mahal, one of the Seven Wonders of the World. Beyond this grand white marble marvel, the city is also known for five remarkable forts that attract countless tourists.
Taj Mahal
Taj Mahal is the timeless symbol of love and one of the most iconic monuments of the world.
Red Fort aka Agra Fort
Agra's Red Fort is a blend of the power and grandeur of the Mughal architecture.
Itmad-ud-Daula
Itmad-ud-Daula's tomb in Agra is a splendid marble mausoleum known for its intricate inlay work and charm.
Sikandra Fort
Agra's Sikandra Fort is the resting place of Emperor Akbar and is an everyday attraction for tourists.
Fatehpur Sikri
Fatehpur Sikri is a preserved Mughal architecture that was once emperor Akbar’s imperial capital.
Mariyam Tomb
This secluded Mughal-era monument, built in red sandstone, is another architectural feature in Agra.
(All Photo Credit: Meta AI, ChatGPT)
