Planning Budget Friendly International Trip? Foreign Destinations To Visit Under Rs 1 Lakh
Planning Budget Friendly International Trip? Foreign Destinations To Visit Under Rs 1 Lakh

Are you a travel freak person with a passion for exploring places but don't want to break the bank to fulfil your desires? If yes, then there are several countries around the globe that you can travel to and explore for under Rs 1 lakh. Here’s a list of seven countries which offer stunning landscapes, vibrant cultures, and unforgettable adventures, all within your budget. (All Images: @freepik.com)


 

Updated:Feb 22, 2025, 04:54 PM IST
Vietnam: Whether it's great food or strolling through the streets, Vietnam has it all to leave you surprised with a big cultural feast. From eating a steaming bowl of pho in Ho Chi Minh City's historic streets or strolling through Hội An's lantern-lit lanes, several options at your disposal can make your travel experience worth remembering. Flight tickets are much less expensive now after airlines started offering routes that are shorter and more direct between Southeast Asian nations and cities like Kolkata and Mumbai.

Vietnam ranks among the top countries that can be explored on a budget of one lakh rupees, thanks to its wide range of budget-friendly hotel choices, street food, and public transportation.

Thailand: From serene beaches and bustling street markets to a plethora of islands and vibrant tuk-tuks, this country has long been a favourite of Indian tourists. This country is often considered a paradise, and it is light on pockets due to its abundance of experiences for budget backpackers.

Nepal: Over the years, Nepal has become closely associated with the southern side of Everest Base Camp, making it a must-visit for mountaineers. However, the country offers much more, including activities like paragliding in Pokhara, visiting Kathmandu's Durbar Square, and exploring Chitwan National Park.

Cambodia: Travellers often visit Vietnam and Cambodia together due to their proximity. This Southeast Asian country is a must-see for history enthusiasts and architecture admirers. Be sure to explore the massive temples of Angkor Wat and unwind on one of its many beaches.

Philippines: The island nation, with over 7,000 islands, is a haven for nature and wildlife enthusiasts. It also serves as a playground for adventure sports lovers, offering activities like diving, zip-lining, kayaking, and mountain biking. Flights are often affordable depending on the season, and you can save by staying in hostels, drinking local rum, and enjoying street food.

Bali (Indonesia): For those who are seeking adventure and thrill while travelling, Bali in Indonesia is a perfect destination. For endless thrill and an edge-of-the-seat experience, go for water sports if you are in Bali, and all this fun comes in a budget of less than Rs 1 lakh.

Sri Lanka: Sri Lanka, an island nation, is highly renowned for its breathtaking beaches. It is a country that is blessed with endless beauty and lush tea plantations. Sri Lanka is simply a dream travel destination for all those travellers who love to experience culture and traditions. While you are in Sri Lanka, you can visit the cultural city of Kandy, unwind in Galle, or discover and explore the ancient ruins of Sigiriya. 

 

Travel destinationsTravellingaffordable travelling
