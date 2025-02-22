Planning Budget Friendly International Trip? Foreign Destinations To Visit Under Rs 1 Lakh

1 / 7

Vietnam: Whether it's great food or strolling through the streets, Vietnam has it all to leave you surprised with a big cultural feast. From eating a steaming bowl of pho in Ho Chi Minh City's historic streets or strolling through Hội An's lantern-lit lanes, several options at your disposal can make your travel experience worth remembering. Flight tickets are much less expensive now after airlines started offering routes that are shorter and more direct between Southeast Asian nations and cities like Kolkata and Mumbai.

Vietnam ranks among the top countries that can be explored on a budget of one lakh rupees, thanks to its wide range of budget-friendly hotel choices, street food, and public transportation.