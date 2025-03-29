Planning One-Day Trip To Agra? Here Is Your Itinerary For The Day
If you are a history buff, visit the forts; if you are a foodie, enjoy the local delicacies.
Taj Mahal
If you reach Agra by 7 am, you can kick off your day by visiting the mesmerising and one of the wonders of the world, Taj Mahal. It opens 30 minutes before sunrise and closes 30 minutes before sunset during normal operating days. Ticket prices vary for Indian and foreign tourists and can be booked online. You can buy souvenirs from the street hawkers selling beautiful trinkets all around the monument.
Please note: Taj Mahal is closed on Fridays for general viewing.
(Photo Credit: Pixabay)
Bedai, Kachori, Jalebi: The Trifecta Of Agra’s Breakfast
Agra’s favourite and one of the most famous breakfasts in the trifecta of Bedai (crispy puri stuffed with urad dal), Kachori (also crispy puri stuffed with different ingredients like pyaz, paneer, aaloo), and Jalebi. The delicacies are available at various spots and shops across the city.
(Photo Credit: Pixabay)
Agra Fort
After your fulfilling breakfast, it's time to visit the Agra Fort. According to the website of the Government of Uttar Pradesh, tt was the main residence of the emperors of the Mughal Dynasty till 1638. It’s tickets are available for booking online as well.
(Photo Credit: Pixabay)
Sikandara Fort
As per the website of Agra Development Authority (ADA), the last resting place of the Mughal Emperor Akbar is on the Delhi-Agra Highway. It is 13 kilometres away from the Agra Fort.
(Photo Credit: Pixabay)
Street Food To Restaurants- Braj Food
Agra is home to some very famous restaurants offering authentic North Indian and Braj delicacies. After a day of sightseeing around the city, it’s time for food, food, and more food. From the bustling street foods like bhelpuri and golgappe to enjoying parathas and other delectable dishes, it promises to be a delicious day.
(Photo Credit: Pixabay)
It’s Time For Petha
Agra is famous for petha, a sweet dish made from white pumpkin. There are a number of shops offering various flavours of the sweet dish.
(Flie Photo)
Sadar Bazaar’s Night Life
You can conclude your day by visiting the Sadar Bazaar of Agra, located near the Cantoment area. The Chaat Gali in the market has many stalls offering a variety of foods from Italian to North Indian and many more. There is a lively shopping market in the area as well.
(Photo Credit: Freepik)
Trending Photos