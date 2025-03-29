Planning One-Day Trip To Agra? Here Is Your Itinerary For The Day

1 / 7

If you reach Agra by 7 am, you can kick off your day by visiting the mesmerising and one of the wonders of the world, Taj Mahal. It opens 30 minutes before sunrise and closes 30 minutes before sunset during normal operating days. Ticket prices vary for Indian and foreign tourists and can be booked online. You can buy souvenirs from the street hawkers selling beautiful trinkets all around the monument.

Please note: Taj Mahal is closed on Fridays for general viewing.

(Photo Credit: Pixabay)