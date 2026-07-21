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  • /Planning your first trek in India? Here are 5 beginner-friendly treks that are easy and scenic

Planning your first trek in India? Here are 5 beginner-friendly treks that are easy and scenic

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Jul 21, 2026, 12:35 PM IST|Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 12:35 PM IST

India offers several beginner-friendly treks that are easy, scenic, and perfect for first-time hikers. These trails provide a great mix of adventure, nature, and confidence-building experiences.

Trekking Destinations1/7

Trekking Destinations

If you’ve always wanted to try trekking but felt unsure where to start, don’t worry; you’re not alone. India has many easy and beautiful treks that are perfect for beginners. These trails don’t require advanced skills, but they still offer stunning views, fresh air, and a chance to connect with nature.

Here are five beginner-friendly treks that can give you an amazing first trekking experience.

Triund Trek, Himachal Pradesh2/7

Triund Trek, Himachal Pradesh

Location: Near McLeodganj

Why it’s great:-

Offers breathtaking views of the Dhauladhar range

Well-marked and safe trail for beginners

Perfect for a quick weekend getaway

Best Time to Visit: March to June, September to December

Kedarkantha Trek, Uttarakhand3/7

Kedarkantha Trek, Uttarakhand

Location: Sankri village

Why it’s great:-

One of the best winter treks for beginners

Beautiful snow-covered trails and campsites

Stunning sunrise view from the summit

Best Time to Visit: December to April

Valley of Flowers Trek, Uttarakhand4/7

Valley of Flowers Trek, Uttarakhand

Location: Chamoli district

Why it’s great:

Famous for its vibrant flowers and greenery

A UNESCO World Heritage Site

Perfect for nature lovers and photographers

Best Time to Visit: July to September

Nag Tibba Trek, Uttarakhand5/7

Nag Tibba Trek, Uttarakhand

Location: Near Mussoorie

Why it’s great:-

Ideal for first-time trekkers

Short and manageable trail

Offers panoramic Himalayan views

Best Time to Visit: October to March

Rajmachi Trek, Maharashtra6/7

Rajmachi Trek, Maharashtra

Location: Near Lonavala

Why it’s great:-

Best monsoon trek with greenery and waterfalls

Easy route suitable for beginners

Historic forts and scenic views

Best Time to Visit: June to September

7/7

Starting your trekking journey doesn’t have to be difficult. These beginner-friendly treks are perfect for building confidence while enjoying nature’s beauty. Whether it’s snow-covered mountains or green valleys, each trek offers a unique experience. So pack your bag, wear comfortable shoes, and take your first step into the world of trekking; you might just fall in love with it!

 

TAGS:
beginner treks in India
treks for beginners
Trekking in India

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