PM Kisan Yojana: 19th Installment Date, Eligibility & How To Check Your Name In Beneficiary List – Explained
PM Kisan Yojana: 19th Installment Date, Eligibility & How To Check Your Name In Beneficiary List – Explained

Updated:Feb 21, 2025, 01:13 PM IST

Updated:Feb 21, 2025, 01:13 PM IST
PM Kisan Yojana 19th Installment Update 2025: The 19th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is set to be credited to farmers’ bank accounts soon. Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan recently announced that the next installment of PM Kisan will be transferred by the end of February 2025.

 

PM Modi is scheduled to visit Bihar on February 24, where he will initiate the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) process, ensuring that the 19th installment reaches the beneficiaries directly.

 

More than 11 crore farmers have benefited from the scheme's 18 installments, with the number of beneficiaries for the 18th installment reaching 9.58 crore.

 

As farmers eagerly await the 19th installment, the government has made it clear that only farmers who have registered through the Farmer Registry will be eligible to receive benefits under PM Kisan Yojana. The last date to complete this registration is 31 January 2025.

 

To avoid any problems with the next installment, farmers need to complete their eKYC verification. This can be done online or at Common Service Centers (CSCs). They should also update their details, such as linking their Aadhaar numbers with their bank accounts, to receive the payment directly.

 

The PM-KISAN is an important government initiative aimed at supporting small and marginal farmers across India. Under this scheme, eligible farmers receive Rs 6,000 annually, paid in three equal installments of Rs 2,000 each.

 

Launched in February 2019, the scheme has played a vital role in boosting agricultural development nationwide. The PM Modi government has allocated over Rs 20,000 crores for the upcoming installment.

 

Here's How To Check The Beneficiary List: Step 1: Open the official PM-KISAN website on your browser. Step 2: On the homepage, locate and click on the 'Farmers Corner' section. Step 3: From the options available, click on 'Know Your Status,' Step 4: Provide your registration number and the captcha code displayed on the screen. Step 5: Click 'Get OTP,' enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number, and view your payment details on the screen.

 

