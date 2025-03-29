PM Modi In Studio Ghibli Style? AI-Generated Art Brings His Iconic Moments To Life – IN PICS
Studio Ghibli AI Images: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stepped into the world of Studio Ghibli-inspired art! The Union government recently shared a series of AI-generated portraits, reimagining key moments from his tenure in the distinctive Japanese animation style.
The government shared 12 stunning Ghibli-style images on X, captioning them: "Main character? No. He’s the whole storyline. Experience New India in Studio Ghibli strokes."
From diplomatic meetings to historic milestones, these AI-crafted images capture the essence of PM Modi’s journey. Let’s take a look at some of the most striking portraits:
Modi Meets Donald Trump
One AI-generated image brings to life PM Modi’s interaction with former US President Donald Trump, showcasing their strong diplomatic ties in a unique anime-inspired style.
Modi & Emmanuel Macron
Another AI image features PM Modi with French President Emmanuel Macron, symbolizing the deep-rooted partnership between India and France. The French Embassy in India even shared the artwork, calling it a "tribute to the enduring India-France friendship."
Modi in Indian Army Uniform with the Tricolour
A powerful AI portrait shows PM Modi in an Indian Army uniform, standing proudly with the national flag.
Modi and the Sengol in New Parliament
Another image portrays him standing before the Sengol, the historic sceptre that was installed in the new Parliament in 2023.
The Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony
One of the AI-generated artworks captures PM Modi at the Ayodhya Ram Temple consecration ceremony, a landmark event in India’s cultural history.
Modi and the Vande Bharat Express
In a futuristic yet artistic touch, the AI series includes an image of PM Modi beside a Vande Bharat train, symbolizing India's progress in rail infrastructure.
A Special Moment: Welcoming 'Deepjyoti'
An AI-generated picture highlights a unique moment when PM Modi welcomed a new member at his Delhi residence—a calf born at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. He later named it 'Deepjyoti'.
Modi at Wayanad Landslide Site
One emotional AI artwork reimagines PM Modi visiting survivors of the Wayanad landslide at a hospital.(Images credit: @mygovindia/X)
