PM Modi’s 2025 In Frames: Power, Diplomacy, Faith And Big Moments Across The World
From peaceful moments of faith to high-stakes decisions, from roaring stadium victories to warm encounters on the world stage, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2025 unfolded across continents, causes and people. This curated photo journey brings together the year’s major snapshots, from leadership in action to diplomacy on the move. It also captures cultural roots, national security decisions and personal interactions that defined India’s story through the lens of its prime minister.
Christmas Morning Reflections
PM Modi attends Christmas morning service at the Cathedral Church of the Redemption in Delhi.
Voice Of India In Parliament
PM Modi addresses the Parliament of Trinidad and Tobago.
Seeking Blessings At Udupi
PM Modi visits the auspicious Sri Krishna Matha in Udupi, Karnataka.
Ceremonial Welcome In Malé
PM Modi receives a grand ceremonial welcome and guard of honour at Malé, in the Maldives.
Listening To The Fields
PM Modi interacts with farmers during a Krishi programme in Delhi.
Inside Operation Sindoor
PM Modi chairs a crucial meeting attended by Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval, CDS General Anil Chauhan, Chiefs of the armed forces and other senior officials, at 7, LKM during operation Sindoor.
Oman’s Highest Honour
HM the Sultan of Oman confers upon PM Modi the Order of Oman (First Class) in Muscat.
Delhi From Above
PM Modi takes a look at the Delhi Skyline from the Kartavya Bhavan in New Delhi.
Diplomacy On The Move
PM Modi interacts with the President of the French Republic, Mr. Emmanuel Macron, en route to Marseille.
Warm Moments At 7 Lok Kalyan Marg
PM Modi's lovely banter with the Vice President of the US, Mr. JD Vance's children at his residence, in 7LKM.
Honouring Birsa Munda’s Legacy
PM Modi meeting with a family member of Bhagwan Birsa Munda ji in Dediapada, Gujarat.
Bullet Train Checkpoint
PM Modi reviews the under-construction Bullet Train Station in Surat, Gujarat.
Into The Wild At Gir
PM Modi visits Gir National Park on the occasion of World Wildlife Day in Gujarat.
Oman’s Roaring Welcome
PM Modi greets an exuberant crowd in Muscat.
With The Winners
PM Modi strikes a pose with the Indian Women's Cricket Team Players on their World Cup win at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi.
