NewsPhotosPM Modi’s 2025 In Frames: Power, Diplomacy, Faith And Big Moments Across The World
photoDetails

PM Modi’s 2025 In Frames: Power, Diplomacy, Faith And Big Moments Across The World

From peaceful moments of faith to high-stakes decisions, from roaring stadium victories to warm encounters on the world stage, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2025 unfolded across continents, causes and people. This curated photo journey brings together the year’s major snapshots, from leadership in action to diplomacy on the move. It also captures cultural roots, national security decisions and personal interactions that defined India’s story through the lens of its prime minister.

Updated:Jan 01, 2026, 06:09 AM IST
Christmas Morning Reflections

1/15
Christmas Morning Reflections

PM Modi attends Christmas morning service at the Cathedral Church of the Redemption in Delhi. He shared this picture as part of "PM Modi's journey through 2025 in pictures" on the Narendra Modi Photo Gallery.

Voice Of India In Parliament

2/15

PM Modi addresses the Parliament of Trinidad and Tobago. He shared this picture as part of "PM Modi's journey through 2025 in pictures" on the Narendra Modi Photo Gallery.

Seeking Blessings At Udupi

3/15

PM Modi visits the auspicious Sri Krishna Matha in Udupi, Karnataka. He shared this picture as part of "PM Modi's journey through 2025 in pictures" on the Narendra Modi Photo Gallery, on Wednesday.

Ceremonial Welcome In Malé

4/15

PM Modi receives a grand ceremonial welcome and guard of honour at Malé, in the Maldives. He shared this picture as part of "PM Modi's journey through 2025 in pictures" on the Narendra Modi Photo Gallery.

Listening To The Fields

5/15

PM Modi interacts with farmers during a Krishi programme in Delhi. He shared this picture as part of "PM Modi's journey through 2025 in pictures" on the Narendra Modi Photo Gallery.

Inside Operation Sindoor

6/15

PM Modi chairs a crucial meeting attended by Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval, CDS General Anil Chauhan, Chiefs of the armed forces and other senior officials, at 7, LKM during operation Sindoor. He shared this picture as part of "PM Modi's journey through 2025 in pictures" on the Narendra Modi Photo Gallery.

Oman’s Highest Honour

7/15

HM the Sultan of Oman confers upon PM Modi the Order of Oman (First Class) in Muscat. He shared this picture as part of "PM Modi's journey through 2025 in pictures" on the Narendra Modi Photo Gallery.

Delhi From Above

8/15

PM Modi takes a look at the Delhi Skyline from the Kartavya Bhavan in New Delhi. He shared this picture as part of "PM Modi's journey through 2025 in pictures" on the Narendra Modi Photo Gallery.

Diplomacy On The Move

9/15

PM Modi interacts with the President of the French Republic, Mr. Emmanuel Macron, en route to Marseille. He shared this picture as part of "PM Modi's journey through 2025 in pictures" on the Narendra Modi Photo Gallery.

Warm Moments At 7 Lok Kalyan Marg

10/15

PM Modi’s lovely banter with the Vice President of the US, Mr. JD Vance’s children at his residence, in 7LKM. He shared the picture as part of "PM Modi's journey through 2025 in pictures" on the Narendra Modi Photo Gallery.

Honouring Birsa Munda’s Legacy

11/15

PM Modi meeting with a family member of Bhagwan Birsa Munda ji in Dediapada, Gujarat. He shared this picture as part of "PM Modi's journey through 2025 in pictures" on the Narendra Modi Photo Gallery.

Bullet Train Checkpoint

12/15

PM Modi reviews the under-construction Bullet Train Station in Surat, Gujarat. He shared the picture as part of "PM Modi's journey through 2025 in pictures" on the Narendra Modi Photo Gallery.

Into The Wild At Gir

13/15

PM Modi visits Gir National Park on the occasion of World Wildlife Day in Gujarat. He shared this picture as part of "PM Modi's journey through 2025 in pictures" on the Narendra Modi Photo Gallery.

Oman’s Roaring Welcome

14/15

PM Modi greets an exuberant crowd in Muscat. he shared this picture as part of "PM Modi's journey through 2025 in pictures" on the Narendra Modi Photo Gallery.

With The Winners

15/15

PM Modi strikes a pose with the Indian Women's Cricket Team Players on their World Cup win at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi. He shared this picture as part of "PM Modi's journey through 2025 in pictures" on the Narendra Modi Photo Gallery.

PM Modi 2025 PhotosNarendra Modi Photo GalleryPM Modi World Tour 2025Modi Leadership Moments
