PM Modi’s 2025 In Frames: Power, Diplomacy, Faith And Big Moments Across The World

photoDetails

english

From peaceful moments of faith to high-stakes decisions, from roaring stadium victories to warm encounters on the world stage, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2025 unfolded across continents, causes and people. This curated photo journey brings together the year’s major snapshots, from leadership in action to diplomacy on the move. It also captures cultural roots, national security decisions and personal interactions that defined India’s story through the lens of its prime minister.