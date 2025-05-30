PM Modi To Mamata Banerjee: How Politicians Use Attire To Convey Ideology, Connect With Voters

photoDetails

english

2908276

In India, fashion has emerged as a potent tool in political movements, transcending mere aesthetics to convey messages, express ideologies, and shape public perception. From Mahatma Gandhi's iconic dhoti and kurta to modern-day politicians' carefully curated wardrobes, fashion plays a crucial role in influencing political narratives.

These fashion choices not only reflect their personal style but also their ideologies and values, influencing how they are perceived by the public. By choosing attire that aligns with their values, politicians can convey messages, shape perceptions, and build connections with voters.