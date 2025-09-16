Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2960481https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/pm-modi-turns-75-rarely-seen-photos-with-sunita-williams-balasaheb-thackeray-and-more-in-pics-2960481
NewsPhotosPM Modi Turns 75 Tomorrow: Rarely Seen Photos With Sunita Williams, Balasaheb Thackeray And More – In Pics
photoDetails

PM Modi Turns 75 Tomorrow: Rarely Seen Photos With Sunita Williams, Balasaheb Thackeray And More – In Pics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is turning 75 years old on September 17, 2025, and as part of the celebrations, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will organise blood donation camps, cleanliness drives, and exhibitions across India. Here are some rarely seen pictures of PM Modi: 

Updated:Sep 16, 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Follow Us

A Picture From 1972

1/11
A Picture From 1972

In 1972, PM Modi joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). 

(Photo Credit: BJP official website)

Follow Us

Joins BJP In 1987

2/11
Joins BJP In 1987

Prime Minister Modi joined the BJP as the organisation secretary of the Gujarat Unit in 1987, as per the party's website. 

(Photo Credit: BJP official website)

Follow Us

Election Win In 1990

3/11
Election Win In 1990

BJP won 67 seats in the Gujarat Vidhan Sabha election. 

(Photo Credit: BJP official website)

Follow Us

Mauritius In 1990s

4/11
Mauritius In 1990s

PM Modi visited Mauritius in 1998. 

(Photo Credit: @modiarchive/X)

Follow Us

One With Manoj Kumar

5/11
One With Manoj Kumar

PM Narendra Modi's picture with legendary actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar from 1984 is one that has rarely been seen.

(Photo Credit: @modiarchive/X)

Follow Us

Sunita Williams Pictures

6/11
Sunita Williams Pictures

On September 22, 2007, as the then Chief Minister of Gujarat, Narendra Modi honored Sunita Williams for her record-breaking 195-day space mission aboard the International Space Station (December 9, 2006 to June 22, 2007).

(Photo Credit: @modiarchive/X)

Follow Us

NCC Cadet

7/11
NCC Cadet

An image of PM Modi as a young NCC cadet has been rarely seen. 

(Photo Credit: @modiarchive/X)

Follow Us

Political Powers

8/11
Political Powers

A photo of PM Modi with Balasaheb Thackeray is a rare sight.

(Photo Credit: @modiarchive/X)

Follow Us

A Flashback

9/11
A Flashback

An image from the past days with PM Modi in a political event. 

(Photo Credit: @modiarchive/X)

Follow Us

APJ Abdul Kalam

10/11
APJ Abdul Kalam

Few photos capture PM Modi and former President of India Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam together — this is one of them.

(Photo Credit: @modiarchive/X)

Follow Us

Gujarat

11/11
Gujarat

PM Modi delivering a speech at a public meeting in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

(Photo Credit: @modiarchive/X)

Follow Us
PM Modi birthdayPM Modi Birthday SpecialPM Modi Birthday CelebrationPM Modi photosRare Collection Of PM Modi Photos
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Mumbai Indians
4 Players Mumbai Indians Might Release Before IPL 2026 Auction: Deepak Chahar, Robin Minz And...
camera icon10
title
10 best honeymoon destinations
From Fantasy To Pure Bliss: 10 Craziest Honeymoon Destinations Around The World
camera icon9
title
emmys best dressed
Emmys Best Dressed: 8 Red Carpet Looks That Stole The Show - From Sydney Sweeney To Jenna Ortega
camera icon10
title
India vs Pakistan
Top 10 Wicket-Takers For India In T20Is After India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025: Axar Patel Surpasses R Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh On Top, Jasprit Bumrah At...
camera icon11
title
Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle
Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle: Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan-Aamir Khan And...; Check Star-Studded Expected Guest List For Upcoming Talk Show
NEWS ON ONE CLICK