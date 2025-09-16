PM Modi Turns 75 Tomorrow: Rarely Seen Photos With Sunita Williams, Balasaheb Thackeray And More – In Pics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is turning 75 years old on September 17, 2025, and as part of the celebrations, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will organise blood donation camps, cleanliness drives, and exhibitions across India. Here are some rarely seen pictures of PM Modi:
A Picture From 1972
In 1972, PM Modi joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).
(Photo Credit: BJP official website)
Joins BJP In 1987
Prime Minister Modi joined the BJP as the organisation secretary of the Gujarat Unit in 1987, as per the party's website.
(Photo Credit: BJP official website)
Election Win In 1990
BJP won 67 seats in the Gujarat Vidhan Sabha election.
(Photo Credit: BJP official website)
Mauritius In 1990s
PM Modi visited Mauritius in 1998.
(Photo Credit: @modiarchive/X)
One With Manoj Kumar
PM Narendra Modi's picture with legendary actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar from 1984 is one that has rarely been seen.
(Photo Credit: @modiarchive/X)
Sunita Williams Pictures
On September 22, 2007, as the then Chief Minister of Gujarat, Narendra Modi honored Sunita Williams for her record-breaking 195-day space mission aboard the International Space Station (December 9, 2006 to June 22, 2007).
(Photo Credit: @modiarchive/X)
NCC Cadet
An image of PM Modi as a young NCC cadet has been rarely seen.
(Photo Credit: @modiarchive/X)
Political Powers
A photo of PM Modi with Balasaheb Thackeray is a rare sight.
(Photo Credit: @modiarchive/X)
A Flashback
An image from the past days with PM Modi in a political event.
(Photo Credit: @modiarchive/X)
APJ Abdul Kalam
Few photos capture PM Modi and former President of India Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam together — this is one of them.
(Photo Credit: @modiarchive/X)
Gujarat
PM Modi delivering a speech at a public meeting in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.
(Photo Credit: @modiarchive/X)
