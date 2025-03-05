Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2867711https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/pm-modis-stunning-pics-with-wild-animals-check-2867711
NewsPhotosPM Modi's Stunning Pics With Wild Animals - Check PM Modi's Stunning Pics With Wild Animals - Check
photoDetails

PM Modi's Stunning Pics With Wild Animals - Check

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a Gujarat tour and visited the Animal Rescue Centre in Jamnagar, sharing amazing pictures.

 

Updated:Mar 05, 2025, 12:48 PM IST
Follow Us

PM Modi with elephant

1/7
PM Modi with elephant

PM Modi feeds bananas to an elephant at the wildlife rescue centre.

Follow Us

PM Modi with Asiatic Lion

2/7
PM Modi with Asiatic Lion

PM Modi with an Asiatic lion at the rescue and rehabilitation centre.

Follow Us

PM Modi feeds Cubs

3/7
PM Modi feeds Cubs

PM Modi feeds a cub during his visit to the wildlife rescue centre.

Follow Us

PM Modi with Giraffe

4/7
PM Modi with Giraffe

PM Modi feeds a giraffe at the animal rescue centre in Jamnagar.

Follow Us

PM Modi with Orangutan

5/7
PM Modi with Orangutan

PM Modi holds a baby orangutan during his visit to the centre.

Follow Us

PM Modi With Snake

6/7
PM Modi With Snake

PM Modi observes a snake during his visit to the rescue centre.

Follow Us

PM Modi with Rhino

7/7
PM Modi with Rhino

PM Modi feeds a One-Horned Rhino at the wildlife rescue facility.

Follow Us
PM ModiPM Modi animal rescue centrePM Modi with LionPM modi with snakePM Modi Gujarat Tour
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon9
title
KKR
Ajinkya Rahane To Gautam Gambhir: Full List Of KKR Captains In IPL History
camera icon14
title
Entertainment
Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma's Relationship Timeline Amid Breakup Reports, From First Date To Wedding Rumors - All You Need To Know!
camera icon7
title
Sad movies
7 Movies That Show The Other Side Of The Romance
camera icon10
title
success story
Top 10 Super-Billionaires Of World And Their Net Worth: This Exclusive Category Has 24 Names Worldwide With Combined Net Worth Equal To... Country's GDP
camera icon7
title
Rags-to-riches stories
7 Richest People in the World Who Started with Nothing
NEWS ON ONE CLICK