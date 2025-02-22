Advertisement
Poorest State In India: Despite Being 3rd Most Populous This State Remains At Bottom; Uttar Pradesh Ranks...

India, a country of vast economic diversity, is home to both thriving metropolitan hubs and regions struggling with poverty. Despite significant progress in various sectors, several states continue to face economic hardships due to factors like low industrial growth, inadequate infrastructure, and socio-economic challenges. 

 

Updated:Feb 22, 2025, 06:54 PM IST
Poorest State In India

Bihar

Let's explore the 8 poorest states in India, analyzing the reasons behind their economic struggles and the efforts being made to improve their conditions.

 

Bihar

Bihar

As one of the poorest states in India, Bihar has a per capita GDP of approximately Rs 46,000. According to 2011 census, Bihar is the third most populous country in India with a popualation of 104,099.

 

Uttar Pradesh

Jharkhand

The state of Uttar Pradesh this state has the highest population in all of India, with a GDP per person of over Rs 65, 000.

 

Jharkhand

Meghalaya

Jharkhand is rich in minerals, yet its GDP per capita is only Rs 75, 000.

 

Meghalaya

Manipur

With a GDP per capita of roughly Rs 82, 000 the state is experiencing inadequate growth and poor infrastructure.

 

Manipur

Assam

With a GDP per capita of approximately Rs 82, 000, the state faces sociopolitical and economic issues.

 

Assam

Assam

It features a high population density and a large number of marginalised communities, with a per capita GDP of approximately Rs 86, 000.

 

Madhya Pradesh

Jammu And Kashmir

Madhya Pradesh, with a GDP per capita of Rs 98, 000 is grappling with low industrial growth and a large rural population.

 

Jammu And Kashmir

Jammu And Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir, with a GDP per capita of Rs 1, 04, 000 has a 10% poverty due to its reliance on agriculture.

 

