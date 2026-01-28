Prominent Indians leaders and figures who died in plane and helicopter crashes: From Ajit Pawar to Bipin Rawat | CHECK
Ajit Pawar's death: Maharashtra's deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, along with four others, died on Wednesday after a chartered plane crashed and exploded before landing at Pune's Baramati airport.
(Information inputs: IANS)
Ajit Pawar (Maharashtra Deputy CM)
The tragic demise of Ajit Pawar (66) comes as a reminder of air tragedies that happened through the years, leading to death of several prominent figures in aviation accidents.
(Photo Credit: IANS)
Vijay Rupani (Former Gujarat CM)
Vijay Rupani (2025): Former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani died in a tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025. Rupani was on the London-bound flight that crashed moments after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, killing 241 of the 242 individuals on board.
(Photo Credit: IANS)
YS Rajasekhara Reddy (Former Andhra CM)
YS Reddy (2009): Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy was killed on September 2, 2009, when his Bell 430 helicopter crashed in the dense Nallamala forests due to bad weather.
(Photo Credit: ANI)
Madhavrao Scindia (Veteran Congress leader)
Madhavrao Scindia (2001): Veteran Congress leader Madhavrao Scindia was killed in a Cessna aircraft crash on September 30, 2001 while travelling to Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh to address a public rally. The private aircraft crashed due to poor weather conditions near Manipuri.
(Photo Credit: @chennithala/X)
Sanjay Gandhi (son of Former PM Indira Gandhi)
Sanjay Gandhi (1980): Sanjay Gandhi, the son of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, was just 34, and was killed when a small plane he was flying crashed soon after taking off from the Safdarjung airport in Delhi on June 23, 1980.
(Photo Credit: @INCIndia/X)
OP Jindal
O.P. Jindal (2005): Haryana’s Power Minister and steel magnate, died on March 2, 2005, when his helicopter crashed near Saharanpur due to a technical failure.
(Photo Credit: Representative Image/ Freepik)
Dorjee Khandu (Former Arunachal Pradesh CM)
Dorjee Khandu (2011): Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Dorjee Khandu died on April 30, 2011, when a helicopter, with him onboard, crashed in the West Kameng district of the state.
(Photo Credit: Representative Image/ Freepik)
Subhash Chandra Bose (Freedom fighter)
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, freedom fighter and founder of the Azad Hind Fauj was killed in a plane crash while he was travelling from Taipei to Manchuria.
(Photo Credit: Life size bust of Subhash Chandra Bose (Image Source: IANS))
CDS Bipin Rawat
General Bipin Rawat (2021): India’s first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, died in a helicopter crash on December 8, 2021. The unfortunate incident happened near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu while he was en-route from Sulur to Wellington.
(Photo Credit: IANS)
Trending Photos