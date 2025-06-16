Advertisement
Pune Bridge Collapse Disaster In Pics: 4 Dead, 51 Injured; Maha Govt Announces Rs 5 Lakh Compensation To Kin Of Deceased

Pune: The Pune district administration, in its preliminary report submitted to the Maharashtra government, has confirmed four deaths and 51 others injured after a 33-year-old iron bridge connecting nearby villages over the Indrayani river collapsed on Sunday.

Updated:Jun 16, 2025, 10:50 AM IST
Incident

Incident

The incident took place around 3:30 p.m. when about 125 tourists had gathered at the Kundmala in Maval tehsil of Pune district for a monsoon outing.

Four Died

Four Died

Of the four deceased victims, three have been identified while one is yet to be identified. The injured are being treated in various hospitals.

Names Of Deceased

Names Of Deceased

The names of the deceased include Chandrakant Sathale, Rohit Mane, and Vihan Mane (identified), while one is still unidentified.

Rescue Operation

Rescue Operation

Due to continuous rains the relief and rescue, which was stopped on Sunday night, is being continued on Monday morning.

Makarand Patil's Statement

Makarand Patil's Statement

The State Minister for Rehabilitation, Makarand Patil, said, "The bridge was more than 30 years old. The administration had displayed boards on both sides urging people not to use it."

Over 30 Years Old Bridge

Over 30 Years Old Bridge

According to the Pune district administration, the work on the Kundamala bridge began in 1990, and it was thrown open for use in 1993.

Dilapidated Condition

Dilapidated Condition

However, the administration observed in 2023 that the bridge was in dilapidated condition after its use for nearly 30 years and prohibited people from using it further. The administration has proposed the construction of a new bridge at the cost of Rs 8 crore.

